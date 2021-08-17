A Teen Discovers Buffalo Racing in 'My Best Worst Adventure' Trailer

"A wonderful coming of age story." KDMG has unveiled the official trailer for a kooky comedy titled My Best Worst Adventure, described the "family adventure of the fall." This adventure comedy is about a teen sent to Thailand who discovers buffalo racing - "a kind of Kentucky Derby on steroids, without horses, saddles or rules." The short synopsis only sets up the premise: There are worse things than death. Especially for a testy American teen sent to stay with her eccentric Thai grandmother… Written and directed by Joel Soisson, the film stars Lily Patra, Pan Rugtawatr and Eoin O'Brien. And it arrives on VOD in the US starting in September. This looks like a very strange setup for a film, and it seems like a hard sell, but maybe it will be enjoyable. I dig the rural Thailand vibe to this, even though it's made by an American filmmaker.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Joel Soisson's My Best Worst Adventure, direct from YouTube:

Jenny reaches the breaking point with her stepfather and gets shipped off to rural Thailand. Right away, she sets out to make everyone around her as miserable as she is. After beating up a local teen heartthrob named Archit - who happens to be the favored grandson of the village kingpin - she flees into the jungle and becomes hopelessly lost. She encounters a mute peasant boy named Boonrod who leads her back to safety. In this beaten and bullied outcast, Jenny sees someone even worse off than herself. Together, they decide to take on Archit and his fellow elites where it matters most - the national buffalo race, a kind of Kentucky Derby on steroids, without horses, saddles or rules. She soon learns that winning is about more than being first across the finish line. My Best Worst Adventure is both written and directed by American producer / filmmaker Joel Soisson, of the films Maniac Cop 3, Pulse 2 & 3, Children of the Corn: Genesis, Cam2Cam, and Buffalo Rider previously. He also produced the original Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure. KDMG will debut Soisson's My Best Worst Adventure direct-to-VOD in the US on September 1st, 2021.