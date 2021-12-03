A Terrifying Dinner Party Satire - Official Trailer for 'An Exquisite Meal'

"Hey, I am an excellent chef!" Gravitas has unveiled official trailer for a movie titled An Exquisite Meal, self-described as "a dark comedy arthouse thriller western satire." Okay that's definitely something. This one originally premiered at the 2020 Cinequest Film Festival last year, and it will be on VOD at the end of this month just before the New Year. It seems to be yet another incisive skewering of modern America by way of an "absurdly terrifying dinner…" A dinner party host promises his friends an exquisite meal in this darkly comedic thriller, but the party erupts in sex and violence when the guests learn that everyone is lying about who they are – even the host, who hasn’t prepared any food at all. The cast includes Mike Jimerson, Amrita Dhaliwal, Victoria Nugent, Ross Magyar, Bassam Abdelfattah, Emily Marso, and Mark Pracht. Never heard of the film before today, looks wild, although a bit unpolished. Check this out below.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Robert Bruce Carter's An Exquisite Meal, direct from YouTube:

"A dark comedy arthouse thriller western satire." A sharply satirical genre-bending journey through one absurdly terrifying dinner party set in modern America, An Exquisite Meal is a darkly playful Buñuelian nightmare that’s full of punchlines and twists. An Exquisite Meal is both written and directed by American writer / filmmaker Robert Bruce Carter, based in Chicago, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. Produced by Josh Itzkowitz, co-produced by Curtis Matzke. This initially premiered at the 2020 Cinequest Film Festival last year. Gravitas Ventures will debut Carter's An Exquisite Meal direct-to-VOD starting on December 28th, 2021 at the end of this year. Visit the film's official site.