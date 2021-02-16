A VHS Tape Leads to a Portal in Post-Rapture Times in 'Exodus' Trailer

"Don't be afraid…" Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for Exodus, a peculiar new old school sci-fi adventure of sorts. When a VHS-tape proves the existence of a rumored doorway to paradise, a young man abandons his decaying hometown in pursuit of the door to salvation, evading vengeful pursuers along the way. The film is set in a "post-rapture world" and involves post-apocalyptic gangs running towns. This doesn't look as good as it should, but there's some interesting ideas in here. Exodus stars Jimi Stanton, Janelle Snow, Charles Andrew Gardner, Keith Jardine, James McKinney, Hannah Kloepfer, Zachary Gossett, Dan Gonón, Grace Barnes, and David Leonard. There isn't enough footage in this trailer to say if it's going to be any good, however the poster actually gets my attention more than anything.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Logan Stone's Exodus, direct from Gravitas' YouTube:

In a post-rapture world, Connor, an enforcer who tries to prevent defections from within the struggling populous, discovers a VHS-tape that proves the existence of a portal to paradise. A chance encounter with a captured AWOL citizen inspires him to reconsider his allegiance to the town. Leaving behind his sick brother behind, he chooses to defect from his decaying hometown and its authoritarian regime to chase his visions of the door. Relying on a tracker, he prophetic dreams, and his gut, Connor makes it into the lawless countryside before being captured by his hometown's best hunter, The Superior. However, rather than return him to the town like the other defectors, she has her own plans to get to the door. Connor forges a shaky allegiance with The Superior, agreeing to take her to the Portal if she'll let him live. Always sleeping with one eye open, they embark on the road to the door, honoring their partnership as long as the other remains useful. Exodus is directed by cinematographer / filmmaker Logan Stone, making his feature directorial debut after a few shorts previously. The screenplay is by Logan Stone & Andrew Arcos. Gravitas will release Stone's Exodus direct-to-VOD starting March 19th, 2021 coming soon. Interested in this one?