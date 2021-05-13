A Writer Arrives in Tel Aviv in Eytan Fox's Film 'Sublet' Official Trailer

"Don't think it's too late for you." Greenwich Entertainment has released the first official trailer for an indie drama titled Sublet, from Israeli filmmaker Eytan Fox (Yossi & Jagger, Walk on Water, The Bubble). This originally premiered last year at the Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival & Vancouver Jewish Film Festival, and it also stopped by BFI Flare, after originally being set to premiere at the 2020 Tribeca Film Festival. In Sublet, a NY Times travel writer comes to Tel Aviv after suffering a tragedy, and he meets a young man who becomes his local tour guide. The energy of the city and his relationship with Tomer bring him back to life. The film features two stellar performances – from the Tony award winner John Benjamin Hickey and a breakout role from Niv Nissim as Tomer. The small cast includes Lihi Kornowski, Miki Kam, Peter Spears, and Tamir Ginsburg. This looks like a heartfelt, authentic look at the charm & beauty of Tel Aviv.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Eytan Fox's Sublet, direct from Greenwich Ent's YouTube:

A New York Times travel writer (John Benjamin Hickey) comes to Tel Aviv after suffering a tragedy. The energy of the city and his relationship with a younger man who becomes his tour guide bring him back to life. Sublet is directed by acclaimed Israeli filmmaker Eytan Fox, director of the films Time Off, The Song of the Siren, Yossi & Jagger, Walk on Water, The Bubble, Yossi, and Cupcakes previously. The screenplay is written by Eytan Fox and Itay Segal. Produced by Micky Rabinovitz, Gal Uchovsky, Or Vivante, and Avital Yosefi. This was originally supposed to premiere at last year's Tribeca Film Festival. It later premiered at the Philadelphia Jewish Film Festival & Vancouver Jewish Film Festival, and stopped by BFI Flare. Greenwich Ent. will release Eytan Fox's Sublet in select US theaters on June 11th, arriving on VOD starting July 9th.