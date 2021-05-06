A Writer Struggles with His Past in Thriller 'Open Your Eyes' Trailer

"Why am I here, Jason?" Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official trailer for Open Your Eyes, a new film from Canadian filmmaker Greg A. Sager. This hasn't played at any festivals and drops on VOD at the start of June for those interested. Open Your Eyes is described as "The Shining meets The Dark Half" – the film is a genre-bending blend of thriller, mystery, drama, and horror. In a rush to complete an overdue screenplay, a screenwriter's past explodes into the present and his world begins to unravel… When he meets a neighbor from down the hall, everything begins to spin out of control, and he struggles to hold onto hope. Starring Ry Barrett and Joanna Saul, with Suzy Giannakopoulos. This looks like an intense twist on the challenge of being a writer and the challenge of holding onto your mind as everything becomes stressful. Have a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Greg A. Sager's Open Your Eyes, direct from YouTube:

In Open Your Eyes, Jason Miller (Ry Barrett) dives head first into his newest screenplay in an attempt to avoid dealing with a traumatic experience. With his mental state teetering on the edge, he meets Lisa (Joanna Saul), his neighbor from down the hall, and a relationship begins to form. As he becomes more intrigued with Lisa, Jason continues to burn the midnight oil to finish his script, strange and mysterious things begin to happen, causing him to question everything. With his mind unraveling and life spinning out of control, he struggles to hold onto the one thing he wants most, hope. Open Your Eyes is both written and directed by Canadian filmmaker Greg A. Sager, director of the films The Devil in Me, Kingdom Come, and Gray Matter previously. It's produced by Sager and Gary Elmer. Gravitas Ventures will release Sager's Open Your Eyes direct-to-VOD / DVD starting on June 1st coming soon. Anyone interested in watching?