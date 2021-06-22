A24 Debuts a Clever 'Oral History of The Green Knight' Featurette

"Miraculously… it survived." Now THIS is how you promote a movie that isn't a franchise or a sequel! A24 has released a crafty new featurette for David Lowery's The Green Knight movie titled simply just "An Oral History of The Green Knight". The film is a fantasy re-telling of the medieval story of Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, starring Dev Patel as Sir Gawain. Don't know anything about this story? Let's find out more… He is King Arthur's reckless nephew, who embarks on a quest to confront the gigantic green-skinned stranger. This promo video takes us through the origins of the classic medieval story, what it really means, its historical context, characters, and much more. The film's ensemble cast includes Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Barry Keoghan, Erin Kellyman, Kate Dickie, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris as King Arthur, and Ralph Ineson as the Green Knight. I appreciate how straightforward yet effectively intriguing and entertaining this video is - and it's all that's needed to grab my attention and make me want to see this.

Check out the official "An Oral History of The Green Knight" featurette, direct from A24's YouTube:

You can also view the teaser trailer for Lowery's The Green Knight here, or the incredible full trailer here.

A fantasy adventure based on the Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur's reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic green-skinned stranger. The Green Knight is both written & directed by acclaimed American filmmaker / writer David Lowery, director of the films Deadroom, St. Nick, Ain't Them Bodies Saints, Pete's Dragon, A Ghost Story, and The Old Man & The Gun previously. He also edited this film (and many others previously). It's produced by Toby Halbrooks, Tim Headington, James M. Johnston, and David Lowery. This was originally set to open in theaters last summer (watch last year's trailer), but was delayed due to pandemic shut downs. It will still open in theaters this year. A24 will now release Lowery's The Green Knight in select US theaters on July 30th, 2021 in the summer. Who else is excited to finally watch this?