A24's 'The Humans' Trailer Featuring Beanie Feldstein & Steven Yeun

"Don't you think it should cost less to be alive?" A24 has revealed a trailer for an indie adaptation of a Tony award-winning stage play called The Humans, being brought to the big screen by the original playwright Stephen Karam making his feature directorial debut. It just premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival this month, and is opening in November in the US. Erik Blake has gathered three generations of his family to celebrate Thanksgiving at his daughter's apartment in lower Manhattan. As darkness falls outside and eerie things start to go bump in the night, the group’s deepest fears are laid bare… The ensemble cast features Richard Jenkins, Jayne Houdyshell, Amy Schumer, Beanie Feldstein, Steven Yeun, and June Squibb. "The piercingly funny and haunting debut film from writer-director Stephen Karam… The Humans explores the hidden dread of a family and the love that binds them together." It looks quite haunting indeed.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Stephen Karam's The Humans, direct from A24's YouTube:

Set inside a pre-war duplex in downtown Manhattan, The Humans follows the course of an evening in which the Blake family gathers to celebrate Thanksgiving at this apartment. As darkness falls outside the crumbling building, mysterious things start to go bump in the night and family tensions reach a boiling point. The Humans is both written and directed by American playwright / filmmaker Stephen Karam, making his feature directorial debut after working on stage plays for most of his career previously. This is adapted from Karam's own Tony-winning play that first premiered on Broadway in 2016 and won four Tony awards. This originally premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival this year. A24 will debut Karam's The Humans in select US theaters starting on November 24th, 2021 this fall. Who's interested in watching?