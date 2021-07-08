Aaron Monaghan in Time Loop 'Redemption of a Rogue' Film Trailer

"Love is the only thing that can heal, Jimmy." Wildcard Distribution has unveiled an official trailer for an acclaimed, award-winning Irish film titled Redemption of a Rogue, opening in the UK in August. It won the Best Irish Film award at the Galway Film Fleadh last year. Described as a "bible, black comedy [musical] about a prodigal son returning to his hometown to seek salvation for his sins." Redemption of a Rogue follows Jimmy, played by Aaron Monaghan, on his road to redemption after returning to his hometown of Cavan. Stuck in a Groundhog Day-like purgatory, Jimmy embarks on a sacrificial and outlandish journey to rid himself of his guilt and shame from the past, ultimately redeeming himself through love. This also stars Aisling O'Mara, Kieran Roche, Liz Fitzgibbon, Kevin McGahern, & Pat McCabe. Looks like a great discovery and very clever take on redemption. Worth a watch - hopefully this will get a US release soon, too.

Here's the official UK trailer for Philip Doherty's Redemption of a Rogue, direct from YouTube:

You can view the early teaser trailer for Doherty's Redemption of a Rogue here to see the first look again.

The film follows Jimmy, played by Cavan native Aaron Monaghan, back on his road to redemption after returning to his hometown. Stuck in a Groundhog Day-like purgatory, Jimmy embarks on a sacrificial and outlandish journey to rid himself of his guilt and shame from the past, ultimately redeeming himself through love. Redemption of a Rogue is both written and directed by Irish filmmaker Philip Doherty, making his feature directorial debut after one short and TV work directing episodes of "The Begrudgers" previously. Produced by Emma Foley and Tamryn Reinecke. This originally premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh last year, where it won Best Irish Film. Wildcard Distribution will release Doherty's Redemption of a Rogue in UK and Irish cinemas starting August 27th later this summer. No US release is set yet. Who's in?