Abel Ferrara's 'Zeros and Ones' Official Trailer Starring Ethan Hawke

"You wouldn't last 10 minutes on the street knowing what he knows." Lionsgate has revealed the official trailer for Zeros and Ones, another awkward new Abel Ferrara movie releasing this year (in addition to Siberia with Willem Dafoe). This one, however, came out of nowhere and it only recently premiered at the Locarno Film Festival. An American soldier stationed in Rome watches the Vatican blown up, then embarks on a hero's journey to uncover and defend against an unknown enemy threatening the entire world. How exciting?! I mean come on, what a boring plot. Ethan Hawke stars, with Valerio Mastandrea, Cristina Chiriac, and Babak Karimi. This looks terrible. The trailer is full of grainy can't-even-see-anything close-up shots, plus tons of stock footage, and that's about it. Move along folks, there's really nothing to see here.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Abel Ferrara's Zeros and Ones, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

Jericho (Ethan Hawke) is an American soldier stationed in post-apocalyptic Rome under a pandemic and war-torn lockdown. After witnessing the Vatican blown up into the night sky, he sets out on a mission to uncover and document the truth for the world to see and stop the true terrorists responsible. Zeros and Ones is both written and directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Abel Ferrara, director of many films including Ms .45, China Girl, Bad Lieutenant, Body Snatchers, Dangerous Game, New Rose Hotel, Mary, 4:44 Last Day on Earth, Welcome to New York, Pasolini, Tommaso and Siberia previously. It's produced by Philipp Kreuzer and Diana Phillips. This initially premiered at the 2021 Locarno Film Festival this year. Lionsgate will debut Ferrara's Zeros and Ones in select US theaters + on VOD on November 19th, 2021.