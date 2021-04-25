AWARDS
2021 Academy Awards Winners - And 'Nomadland' Wins Best Picture
by Alex Billington
April 25, 2021
The 93rd Academy Awards are finally upon us and it's time to watch the show and discover the winners of the most prestigious award in Hollywood. The Oscar ceremony is two months later than normal this year, to allow time for more films to show due to the shut downs last year. There are eight Best Picture nominees, and I'm looking forward to finding out who wins. The frontrunner is Chloe Zhao's Nomadland, picking up numerous wins throughout the awards season. It's one of my favorite films from 2020, so I'm all for it. I'm also just so happy to see so many other worthy nominees - including Sound of Metal, Minari, Wolfwalkers, The Mole Agent, My Octopus Teacher, and Judas and the Black Messiah. Each deserving of accolades. With the pandemic raging it has been a strange year, but there's still great films to celebrate. Now it's time to find out who is taking home the Oscars this year, and who isn't, at the annual Academy Awards. The full list of nominees below will be updated with the winners highlighted once revealed live on air - refresh for updates.
Read on for a complete list of #Oscars2021 nominees & winners. Let us know what you think of the results!
This will be updated throughout the night to reflect the winners as revealed. Additionally, I might be adding a small bit of personal commentary beneath each category. Winners are highlighted in BOLD below.
PICTURE:
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Thoughts: Phew! I was nervous about some last minute upset, but this was on the road to winning all along and after a very long awards season it's a relief to see it take home these two major Oscars.
DIRECTOR:
Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
David Fincher - Mank
Lee Isaac Chung - Minari
Chloé Zhao - Nomadland
Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman
Thoughts: Bravo! I'm so happy they had Bong Joon-ho present this Oscar, and it went to Chloe who was just waiting to win and had the momentum to pull it off this year. She's a talented director and this is deserving.
ACTOR:
Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins - The Father
Gary Oldman - Mank
Steven Yeun - Minari
ACTRESS:
Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand - Nomadland
Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman
SUPPORTING ACTOR:
Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah
Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami
Paul Raci - Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah
Thoughts: Of course!! A big win! So glad that Judas has at least one Oscar, what a monumental film.
SUPPORTING ACTRESS:
Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman - The Father
Amanda Seyfried - Mank
Youn Yuh-jung - Minari
Thoughts: Congrats!! A wonderful win for Youn Yuh-jung, and this might be the one Oscar that Minari gets.
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:
Judas and the Black Messiah - Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenny Lucas
Minari - Lee Isaac Chung
Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell
Sound of Metal - Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer
The Father - Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller
Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
One Night in Miami - Kemp Powers
The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani
Thoughts: A surprise win, but this is honestly a great script for an excellently complex film about dementia.
ANIMATED FEATURE:
Onward
Over the Moon
Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Thoughts: Yay!! I love Soul, loveee it so much. It's so magical. One of my favorite Pixar movies ever.
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE:
Another Round (Denmark) - Thomas Vinterberg
Better Days (Hong Kong) - Derek Tsang
Collective (Romania) - Alexander Nanau
The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia) - Kaouther Ben Hania
Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia & Herzegovina) - Jasmila Žbanić
Thoughts: Yeahhhhh!! Drink up, Vinterberg. I love Another Round! All of these films! This is a good win.
CINEMATOGRAPHY:
Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt
Mank - Erik Messerschmidt
News of the World - Dariusz Wolski
Nomadland - Joshua James Richards
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael
Thoughts: Big surprise this time!! That digital B&W for the win, I guess. It's Fincher! Why not.
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:
Collective - Alexander Nanau & Bianca Oana
Crip Camp - Sara Bolder, Jim LeBrecht, Nicole Newnham
The Mole Agent - Maite Alberdi & Marcela Santibáñez
My Octopus Teacher - Pippa Ehrlich, Craig Foster, James Reed
Time - Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn
Thoughts: Whoa! Surprise win here, not what I was expecting they'd go for. But I adore this film, honestly, it's such a mesmerizing story and I'm glad it's being seen by so many.
DOCUMENTARY SHORT:
Colette - Alice Doyard & Anthony Giacchino
A Concerto is a Conversation - Kris Bowers & Ben Proudfoot
Do Not Split - Charlotte Cook & Anders Hammer
Hunger Ward - Skye Fitzgerald & Michael Shueuerman
A Love Song for Latasha - Sophia Nahali Allison & Janice Duncan
ANIMATED SHORT:
Burrow - Michael Capbarat & Madeline Sharafian
Genius Loci - Adrien Mérigeau & Amaury Ovise
If Anything Happens I Love You - Michael Govier & Will McCormack
Opera - Erick Oh
Yes-People - Arnar Gunnarsson & Gísli Darri Halldórsson
LIVE-ACTION SHORT:
Feeling Through - Doug Roland & Susan Ruzenski
The Letter Room - Elvira Lind & Sofia Sondervan
The Present - Ossama Bawardi & Farah Nabulsi
Two Distant Strangers - Travon Free & Martin Desmond Roe
White Eye - Shira Hochman & Tomer Shushan
VISUAL EFFECTS:
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet
PRODUCTION DESIGN:
The Father - PD: Peter Francis; Set: Cathy Featherstone
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - PD: Mark Ricker; Set: Karen O'Hara & Diana Stoughton
Mank - PD: Donald Graham Burt; Set: Jan Pascale
News of the World - PD: David Crank; Set: Elizabeth Keenan
Tenet - PD: Nathan Crowley; Set: Kathy Lucas
COSTUME DESIGN:
Emma - Alexandra Byrne
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Ann Roth
Mank - Trish Summerville
Mulan - Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio - Massimo Cantini Parrini
MAKE-UP & HAIR:
Emma - Marese Langan, Laura Allen, Claudia Stolze
Hillbilly Elegy - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew W. Mungle, Patricia Dehaney
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson
Mank - Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri, Colleen LaBaff
Pinocchio - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pegoretti
FILM EDITING:
The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos
Nomadland - Chloé Zhao
Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval
Sound of Metal - Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten
SOUND:
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Sound of Metal
ORIGINAL SCORE:
Da 5 Bloods - Terence Blanchard
Mank - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross
Minari - Emile Mosseri
News of the World - James Newton Howard
Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste
Thoughts: Yes!! Easily the most creative & unique score of the year, totally deserving of this win.
ORIGINAL SONG:
"Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
"lo Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Sé)
"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami
Final Thoughts: Not the most exciting results after all, many expected or obvious wins, but nothing that bad either. Up until the final few surprises at the end, there was a good healthy mix of "every one gets an Oscar" in most of the technical categories. Mank won two Oscars, Tenet won one, Ma Rainey got two, Judas got two, Another Round one, even Minari and Promising Young Woman each got one Oscar. I'm quite pleased that Soul won for Best Score, another Reznor & Ross victory, this time shared with Jon Batiste. I adore the doc My Octupus Teacher, but it seems to be the least favorite among critics. The biggest upsets of the night were the two Best Actor/Actress winners - but it's also hard to deny that they're both great performances. Just not what anyone expected to win. Overall, not the most memorable year but still a good set of winners.
[For last year's Academy Awards winners, with Parasite sweeping and Joaquin Phoenix winning, click here.]
Chime in below after reviewing the list of 2021 Oscars winners updated throughout the night and tell us if you're satisfied with this year's picks, plus what your thoughts are on the completely rebooted ceremony taking place at various venues around the world. Any good? Plus, of course, a big congratulations to all of this year's winners as well as all the nominees! Your thoughts on the 93rd Academy Awards results?
FEATURED POSTS
POPULAR COMMENTS
LAST YEAR'S TOP 10
FOLLOW US HERE
Follow Alex's main profile on :
Add FS.net to your Feedly list: click here