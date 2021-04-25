2021 Academy Awards Winners - And 'Nomadland' Wins Best Picture

The 93rd Academy Awards are finally upon us and it's time to watch the show and discover the winners of the most prestigious award in Hollywood. The Oscar ceremony is two months later than normal this year, to allow time for more films to show due to the shut downs last year. There are eight Best Picture nominees, and I'm looking forward to finding out who wins. The frontrunner is Chloe Zhao's Nomadland, picking up numerous wins throughout the awards season. It's one of my favorite films from 2020, so I'm all for it. I'm also just so happy to see so many other worthy nominees - including Sound of Metal, Minari, Wolfwalkers, The Mole Agent, My Octopus Teacher, and Judas and the Black Messiah. Each deserving of accolades. With the pandemic raging it has been a strange year, but there's still great films to celebrate. Now it's time to find out who is taking home the Oscars this year, and who isn't, at the annual Academy Awards. The full list of nominees below will be updated with the winners highlighted once revealed live on air - refresh for updates.

PICTURE:



Nomadland DIRECTOR:



Chloé Zhao for

Nomadland ACTOR:



Anthony Hopkins

in The Father ACTRESS:



Frances McDormand

in Nomadland

Read on for a complete list of #Oscars2021 nominees & winners. Let us know what you think of the results!

This will be updated throughout the night to reflect the winners as revealed. Additionally, I might be adding a small bit of personal commentary beneath each category. Winners are highlighted in BOLD below.

PICTURE:

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Thoughts: Phew! I was nervous about some last minute upset, but this was on the road to winning all along and after a very long awards season it's a relief to see it take home these two major Oscars.

DIRECTOR:

Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round

David Fincher - Mank

Lee Isaac Chung - Minari

Chloé Zhao - Nomadland

Emerald Fennell - Promising Young Woman

Thoughts: Bravo! I'm so happy they had Bong Joon-ho present this Oscar, and it went to Chloe who was just waiting to win and had the momentum to pull it off this year. She's a talented director and this is deserving.

ACTOR:

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins - The Father

Gary Oldman - Mank

Steven Yeun - Minari

ACTRESS:

Viola Davis - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day - The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby - Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand - Nomadland

Carey Mulligan - Promising Young Woman

SUPPORTING ACTOR:

Sacha Baron Cohen - The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya - Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr. - One Night in Miami

Paul Raci - Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield - Judas and the Black Messiah

Thoughts: Of course!! A big win! So glad that Judas has at least one Oscar, what a monumental film.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS:

Maria Bakalova - Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close - Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman - The Father

Amanda Seyfried - Mank

Youn Yuh-jung - Minari

Thoughts: Congrats!! A wonderful win for Youn Yuh-jung, and this might be the one Oscar that Minari gets.

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY:

Judas and the Black Messiah - Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenny Lucas

Minari - Lee Isaac Chung

Promising Young Woman - Emerald Fennell

Sound of Metal - Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Aaron Sorkin

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY:

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm - Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

The Father - Christopher Hampton & Florian Zeller

Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

One Night in Miami - Kemp Powers

The White Tiger - Ramin Bahrani

Thoughts: A surprise win, but this is honestly a great script for an excellently complex film about dementia.

ANIMATED FEATURE:

Onward

Over the Moon

Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Thoughts: Yay!! I love Soul, loveee it so much. It's so magical. One of my favorite Pixar movies ever.

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE:

Another Round (Denmark) - Thomas Vinterberg

Better Days (Hong Kong) - Derek Tsang

Collective (Romania) - Alexander Nanau

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia) - Kaouther Ben Hania

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia & Herzegovina) - Jasmila Žbanić

Thoughts: Yeahhhhh!! Drink up, Vinterberg. I love Another Round! All of these films! This is a good win.

CINEMATOGRAPHY:

Judas and the Black Messiah - Sean Bobbitt

Mank - Erik Messerschmidt

News of the World - Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland - Joshua James Richards

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Phedon Papamichael

Thoughts: Big surprise this time!! That digital B&W for the win, I guess. It's Fincher! Why not.

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE:

Collective - Alexander Nanau & Bianca Oana

Crip Camp - Sara Bolder, Jim LeBrecht, Nicole Newnham

The Mole Agent - Maite Alberdi & Marcela Santibáñez

My Octopus Teacher - Pippa Ehrlich, Craig Foster, James Reed

Time - Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino, Kellen Quinn

Thoughts: Whoa! Surprise win here, not what I was expecting they'd go for. But I adore this film, honestly, it's such a mesmerizing story and I'm glad it's being seen by so many.

DOCUMENTARY SHORT:

Colette - Alice Doyard & Anthony Giacchino

A Concerto is a Conversation - Kris Bowers & Ben Proudfoot

Do Not Split - Charlotte Cook & Anders Hammer

Hunger Ward - Skye Fitzgerald & Michael Shueuerman

A Love Song for Latasha - Sophia Nahali Allison & Janice Duncan

ANIMATED SHORT:

Burrow - Michael Capbarat & Madeline Sharafian

Genius Loci - Adrien Mérigeau & Amaury Ovise

If Anything Happens I Love You - Michael Govier & Will McCormack

Opera - Erick Oh

Yes-People - Arnar Gunnarsson & Gísli Darri Halldórsson

LIVE-ACTION SHORT:

Feeling Through - Doug Roland & Susan Ruzenski

The Letter Room - Elvira Lind & Sofia Sondervan

The Present - Ossama Bawardi & Farah Nabulsi

Two Distant Strangers - Travon Free & Martin Desmond Roe

White Eye - Shira Hochman & Tomer Shushan

VISUAL EFFECTS:

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

PRODUCTION DESIGN:

The Father - PD: Peter Francis; Set: Cathy Featherstone

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - PD: Mark Ricker; Set: Karen O'Hara & Diana Stoughton

Mank - PD: Donald Graham Burt; Set: Jan Pascale

News of the World - PD: David Crank; Set: Elizabeth Keenan

Tenet - PD: Nathan Crowley; Set: Kathy Lucas

COSTUME DESIGN:

Emma - Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom - Ann Roth

Mank - Trish Summerville

Mulan - Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio - Massimo Cantini Parrini

MAKE-UP & HAIR:

Emma - Marese Langan, Laura Allen, Claudia Stolze

Hillbilly Elegy - Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew W. Mungle, Patricia Dehaney

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom - Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal, Jamika Wilson

Mank - Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri, Colleen LaBaff

Pinocchio - Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli, Francesco Pegoretti

FILM EDITING:

The Father - Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland - Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman - Frédéric Thoraval

Sound of Metal - Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

The Trial of the Chicago 7 - Alan Baumgarten

SOUND:

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

ORIGINAL SCORE:

Da 5 Bloods - Terence Blanchard

Mank - Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

Minari - Emile Mosseri

News of the World - James Newton Howard

Soul - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Thoughts: Yes!! Easily the most creative & unique score of the year, totally deserving of this win.

ORIGINAL SONG:

"Fight For You" from Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice" from The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Husavik" from Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"lo Sì (Seen)" from The Life Ahead (La Vita Davanti a Sé)

"Speak Now" from One Night in Miami

Final Thoughts: Not the most exciting results after all, many expected or obvious wins, but nothing that bad either. Up until the final few surprises at the end, there was a good healthy mix of "every one gets an Oscar" in most of the technical categories. Mank won two Oscars, Tenet won one, Ma Rainey got two, Judas got two, Another Round one, even Minari and Promising Young Woman each got one Oscar. I'm quite pleased that Soul won for Best Score, another Reznor & Ross victory, this time shared with Jon Batiste. I adore the doc My Octupus Teacher, but it seems to be the least favorite among critics. The biggest upsets of the night were the two Best Actor/Actress winners - but it's also hard to deny that they're both great performances. Just not what anyone expected to win. Overall, not the most memorable year but still a good set of winners.

[For last year's Academy Awards winners, with Parasite sweeping and Joaquin Phoenix winning, click here.]

Chime in below after reviewing the list of 2021 Oscars winners updated throughout the night and tell us if you're satisfied with this year's picks, plus what your thoughts are on the completely rebooted ceremony taking place at various venues around the world. Any good? Plus, of course, a big congratulations to all of this year's winners as well as all the nominees! Your thoughts on the 93rd Academy Awards results?