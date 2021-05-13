Action Comedy Sequel 'The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' Full Trailer

"Now let's go do what we do - and blow some things up!" Lionsgate + Millennium Media have debuted the full-length official trailer for the summer's The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (also known as Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard without the "the"), a sequel to that action movie a few years ago. The wacky odd couple is still completing missions, but this time they get entangled with Sonia Kincaid, played by Salma Hayek. The trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman villain played by Antonio Banderas. Ryan Reynolds & Samuel L. Jackson return, with a kick ass cast including Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo, Caroline Goodall, Rebecca Front, Gabriella Wright, Alice McMillan, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Tom Hopper, Blake Ritson, and featuring Richard E. Grant. This looks like fun, but only because it's formulaic action movie fun; even the jokes are obvious. Personally, I'm looking forward to The Protege much a bit more. Fire it up.

Here's the full official trailer for Patrick Hughes' The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard here, to see the first look again.

The world's most lethal odd couple – the bodyguard Michael Bryce (Ryan Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Samuel L. Jackson) – are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius's even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid (Salma Hayek). As Bryce is driven entirety over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stand between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman (Antonio Banderas). Joining in the fun and deadly mayhem is Morgan Freeman as…well, you'll have to see. Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard is once again directed by Australian filmmaker Patrick Hughes, of the first The Hitman's Bodyguard, plus the films Red Hill and The Expendables 3, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is by Tom O'Connor, Brandon Murphy, and Phillip Murphy; from characters created by Tom O'Connor. Lionsgate + Millennium Media will release The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard in theaters exclusively starting June 16th, 2021 in the summer. Who's down?