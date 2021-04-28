Action Movie 'The Misfits' Trailer with Pierce Brosnan & Jamie Chung

"Let's roll." Paramount has unveiled an official trailer for an action thriller known as The Misfits, the latest movie from Finnish filmmaker Renny Harlin, who had an epic run in the 90s (Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger, Cutthroat Island, The Long Kiss Goodnight, Deep Blue Sea) but hasn't made anything that exciting recently. After being recruited by a group of unconventional thieves, renowned criminal Richard Pace finds himself caught up in an elaborate gold heist that promises to have far-reaching implications on his life and the lives of countless others. Another of these updated takes on "Robin Hood", where corporate Hollywood studios try to tell a story about stealing from the rich and giving to the poor but, huh, for some strange reason they can never get this story right. I wonder why. The Misfits cast includes Pierce Brosnan, Jamie Chung, Rami Jaber, Hermione Corfield, Mike Angelo, Tim Roth, and Nick Cannon. I love me a good heist movie, but it looks ridiculously cheesy. Then again, from the guy who made Die Hard 2 and Deep Blue Sea.

Here's the first official trailer for Renny Harlin's The Misfits, direct from Paramount's YouTube:

A band of modern-day Robin Hoods known as "The Misfits", recruit renowned thief Richard Pace (Pierce Brosnan) to help them pull off the heist of the century. The prize: millions in gold bars stashed underneath one of the world's most secure prisons. Hold on tight for a globe-trotting, action-packed new thriller. The Misfits is directed by prolific Finnish filmmaker Renny Harlin, of many films previously including Born American, A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master, Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger, Cutthroat Island, The Long Kiss Goodnight, Deep Blue Sea, Mindhunters, Exorcist: The Beginning, The Covenant, Cleaner, 12 Rounds, 5 Days of War, Devil's Pass, The Legend of Hercules, Skiptrace, Bodies at Rest, and the Finnish film Luokkakokous 3 most recently. The screenplay is written by Robert Henny and Kurt Wimmer, from a story by Robert Henny. Produced by Mansoor Al Dhaheri, Dean Altit, and Kia Jam. Paramount will release Harlin's The Misfits in US theaters June 11th, then on VOD starting June 15th this summer. Who's down?