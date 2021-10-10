MOVIE TRAILERS

Adult Swim's 'Blade Runner: Black Lotus' Anime Series Official Trailer

October 10, 2021
"Why are my dreams getting worse? What did you do to us?" Adult Swim has unveiled another new official trailer for their animated series Blade Runner: Black Lotus, being directed by two acclaimed "Ghost in the Shell" filmmakers - Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama, working at Sola Digital Arts. This is launching in November this fall streaming on Crunchyroll and Adult Swim. Set in 2032, after the events of Shinichirō Watanabe's Blade Runner 2049 short film "Black Out", the series follows a young woman who discovers that she’s actually a replicant, Elle, and is quickly thrust into a dangerous underworld ruled by cruel thugs and the wealthy elite. It will also include other "familiar" characters from the Blade Runner universe, including Doc Badger. The voice cast includes Arisa Shida and Shinshu Fuji (Japanese) / Jessica Henwick and Will Yun Lee (English). This is a solid trailer, copying that 80s sci-fi noir vibe from the original film and sticking with it. I'm curious, especially knowing this series in the hands of two very talented anime directors.

"The world that changed the way we see sci-fi is back." Los Angeles 2032. A young woman wakes up with no memories, and possessing deadly skills. The only clues to her mystery are a locked data device and a tattoo of a black lotus. Putting together the pieces, Elle (Arisa Shida / Jessica Henwick) must hunt down the people responsible for her brutal and bloody past to find the truth of her lost identity. Blade Runner: Black Lotus is directed by acclaimed Japanese anime filmmakers Shinji Aramaki (of "Ghost in the Shell", "Ultraman", Appleseed, Appleseed Ex Machina, Starship Troopers: Invasion) and Kenji Kamiyama (of "Ghost in the Shell", "Ultraman", Eden of the East, Cyborg 009: Call of Justice I-III, Napping Princess). Creative produced by Shinichirō Watanabe; and it's also executive produced by Ridley Scott. Made by Alcon Entertainment, Scott Free Productions, Sola Digital Arts, and Williams Street. Adult Swim will debut Blade Runner: Black Lotus streaming (also on Crunchyroll) starting November 13th, 2021 this fall. Who's in?

