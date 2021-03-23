Aidan Quinn & Deirdre Lovejoy in Immigration Drama 'Spiked' Trailer

"We want to sue the police… but we need witnesses." Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for an indie film titled Spiked, from filmmaker Juan Vera Martinez. He was inspired to make the film after hearing real-life stories of immigrants suffering abuse of power from law enforcement agencies some 20-years ago and incredibly moved by how relevant these stories are today as immigrant families continue to grapple with inhumane and unjust treatment over and over. When the murder of a migrant worker shakes a southwest border town to its core, the feud between a newspaper owner and the chief of police leads to the blurring of the truth and a dirty fight for justice. The film stars Aidan Quinn, Deirdre Lovejoy, Carlos Gomez, Danay Garcia, Wendy Makkena, Lovensky Jean-Baptiste, Walter Belenky, Sal Lopez, and Christopher Rich. It looks like a powerful drama about the struggles of many immigrants these days.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Juan Vera Martinez's Spiked, direct from YouTube:

When the murder of an immigrant worker shakes a southwest border town to its core, a feud between a newspaper owner and the local police chief leads to the blurring of the truth and a dirty fight for justice. “Spiked” follows John Wilson, a newspaper publisher in a small U.S./Mexico border town who denounces the abuse of power by local law enforcement. John has been at it for years and has made more than a few enemies and stepped on more than a few toes. Following the killing of an immigrant worker, an incident that the police are unwilling to do anything about, the newspaper publisher and his intrepid team take on the plight of the family and of the community to find those responsible and bring them to justice. At every turn, his efforts are thwarted by an uncooperative police chief who seems to have her own agenda. Matters escalate when John succumbs to a mysterious illness that threatens his life and his investigation. Spiked is written and directed by Mexican filmmaker Juan Vera Martinez, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as I know. Gravitas will release Spiked in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 26th, 2021 this month.