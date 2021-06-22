AJ Bowen & Sophie Dalah in Ride Share Thriller 'Night Drive' Trailer

"Take a deep breath… Finish the job." Dark Sky Films has released official trailer for yet another new ride share driver thriller titled Night Drive, from filmmakers Brad Baruh & Meghan Leon. This one twists the concept a little bit and makes the passenger the villain as their strange ride goes into the night (Collateral, anyone?). A ride share driver's life is turned upside down after an unexpected series of misfortunes. When a business proposition takes him to even darker places than before, he hopes that he can somehow survive the night. "Surprising at every turn and with a wickedly dark sense of humor Leon & Baruh's Night Drive is an unforgettably shocking ride-along with a seemingly normal man and the most abnormal of passengers." The film stars AJ Bowen & Sophie Dalah, along with Reba Buhr. Maybe it's just me, but I'm getting really tired of all these ride share thrillers - they're all so dull and derivative, and the scripts are so awful. Oh well.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Brad Baruh & Meghan Leon's Night Drive, direct from YouTube:

Russell (AJ Bowen) is a ride share driver in Los Angeles who's reeling from a series of bad decisions. While his life seems to be caught in a downward spiral, a business proposition from an alluring but enigmatic passenger named Charlotte (Sophie Dalah) proves too good to turn down. A simple night ride turns deadly, catapulting Russell into an even darker place, but Charlotte may be the key to a second chance he thought he'd never have… if he can make it through the night. Night Drive is co-directed and co-produced by filmmakers Bradford Baruh (producer / director of the film Dead Night previously) & Meghan Leon (editor making her feature directorial debut), making their first film together. The screenplay is written by Meghan Leon. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Dark Sky Films will release Baruh & Leon's Night Drive in select theaters + on VOD starting August 6th later this summer.