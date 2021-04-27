Al Pacino in 'American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally' Official Trailer

"I did what I could to survive…" Vertical Entertainment has released the official trailer for a legal drama called American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally, the latest from director Michael Polish (Twin Falls Idaho, Northfork, The Astronaut Farmer, Force of Nature). An American woman named Mildred Gillars, played in this by Meadow Williams, broadcast Nazi propaganda during World War II. She was dubbed "Axis Sally" by the American GIs who simultaneously loved and hated her because of her voice. The story plunges viewers into the very dark underbelly of the Third Reich's hate-filled propaganda machine, Sally's eventual capture, and subsequent trial for treason in Washington D.C. after the war. The main cast also includes Al Pacino as lawyer James Laughlin, Thomas Kretschmann, Mitch Pileggi, Lala Kent, and Carsten Norgaard. This seems like a fascinating story to tell, but doesn't look like a very interesting film.

Official trailer for Michael Polish's American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally, direct from YouTube:

Based on the true story, American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally follows the life of American woman Mildred Gillars (Meadow Williams) and her lawyer (Al Pacino), who struggles to redeem her reputation. Dubbed "Axis Sally" for broadcasting Nazi propaganda to American troops during WWII, Mildred's story exposes the dark underbelly of the Third Reich's hate-filled propaganda machine, her eventual capture in Berlin, and subsequent trial for treason against the United States after the war. American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally is directed by American filmmaker Michael Polish, director of many films including Twin Falls Idaho, Northfork, The Astronaut Farmer, For Lovers Only, Big Sur, Amnesiac, 90 Minutes in Heaven, Hot Bot, Nona, Little Brother of War, and Force of Nature previously. The screenplay is written by Vance Owen & Darryl Hicks and Michael Polish; based on the book by William E. Owen & Vance Owen. It's produced by Randall Emmett, George Furla, Vance Owen, Luillo Ruiz, Shaun Sanghani, & Tucker Tooley. Vertical releases American Traitor: The Trial of Axis Sally in select theaters + on VOD starting May 28th.