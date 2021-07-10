Alan Tudyk & Hannah Kasulka in Con Comedy 'Playing God' Trailer

"Can't stop now, it's the role of a lifetime." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Playing God, a film from writer / director Scott Brignac. It's debuting in August despite not showing up at any festivals before. A brother & sister con-artist duo find themselves scamming a grieving billionaire by convincing him they can introduce him to God, face-to-face. They recruit their mentor, and together the three of them attempt the biggest con of their lives. The film stars Hannah Kasulka & Luke Benward as the con siblings, also joined by Michael McKean, Jude Demorest, Marc Menchaca, plus Alan Tudyk. This actually looks like a great heist film, might be an undiscovered gem. Especially with the tease when he finally sits down with "God" - yeah this film seems much more clever and grand than I was expecting at first.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Scott Brignac's Playing God, direct from YouTube:

Micah and Rachel (Hannah Kasulka and Luke Benward), a brother/sister con-artist duo, find themselves scamming a grieving billionaire by convincing him that they can introduce him to God, face-to-face. They recruit their long time mentor, Frank (Michael McKean), to "play" God and the three of them attempt the biggest con of their lives. The film takes an off-beat comedic stroll through the enigmatic problem of evil and suffering. Playing God is both written and directed by American filmmaker Scott Brignac, director of the films Privy and Speechless previously, as well as a few shorts. It's produced by Aaron Benward, Russell Wayne Groves, Geeta Bajaj, Andrew Shinjang Lee, Will Rimmer. Vertical Ent. will release Brignac's Playing God in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 6th, 2021 this summer. Who's interested in this one?