Alanna Bale in Mutants vs Government Agents Film 'Enhanced' Trailer

"They're not people, they're weapons!" Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller about mutants, of course, called Enhanced. There are so many mutants films nowadays, it's becoming a dime-a-dozen and they're not that original anymore. A young woman with "enhanced" abilities finds herself hunted down by a sinister government organization. But when an even stronger mutant serial killer emerges on the scene, agents and mutants are forced to question their allegiances. Alanna Bale stars, with George Tchortov, Adrian Holmes, Chris Mark, Eric Hicks, Michael J. Delaney, and Patrick Sabongui. This is made by a former stuntman, so at least the action looks cool, but not sure the rest of it'll be any good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for James Mark's Enhanced, direct from YouTube:

George Shepherd is part of an elite private military unit that specializes in capturing mutant fugitives. When David, a super mutant, claims vengeance against the government, he gains power by eliminating his enhanced allies, getting stronger each time he kills others like him. On the cusp of total domination, George must join forces with an unlikely partner to end David's killing spree. Enhanced is directed by stuntman / filmmaker James Mark, director of the movies Kill Order and On the Ropes previously, as well as lots of stunt and fight choreography work. The screenplay is by James Mark, Matthew K. Nayman, and Peter Van Horne. Vertical Ent. will release Mark's Enhanced direct-to-VOD starting on March 26th, 2021.