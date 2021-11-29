Albrecht Schuch in First Trailer for German Biopic Film 'Dear Thomas'

"We're not there yet, but at least we're free." "Settling for 'good enough' won't change the world…" The Match Factory has debuted an official promo trailer for the German film Dear Thomas, from filmmaker Andreas Kleinert. This black & white biopic is about a German "poetic rebel" named Thomas Brasch, and it just won Best Film playing at the 2021 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival earlier this month. "Rebel. Poet. Revolutionary: Dear Thomas is a declaration of love to the writer Thomas Brasch." The film tells the story of the writer and artist Thomas Brasch, who escapes the constraints of the GDR in the 1970s by setting out for the West, but does not find fulfillment there either. The expressive imagery and the phenomenal ensemble with an unleashed Albrecht Schuch in the title role make this artist”s biography a cinematic masterpiece. The cast includes Jella Haase, Ioana Iacob, Jörg Schüttauf, Anja Schneider, Joel Basman, Emma Bading, and Peter Kremer. Seems like another fascinating look at the life of a rebel writer who spoke his mind no matter the consequences. We always need more outspoken people like this! Rock on, Herr Brasch.

Here's the first promo trailer (+ poster) for Andreas Kleinert's Dear Thomas, direct from YouTube:

Thomas Brasch (Albrecht Schuch) was born as a German-Jewish emigrant in England. His father Horst is primarily interested in helping build the new German state. But Thomas prefers to see himself as a writer and in doing so discovers his potential as a poetic rebel. His very first play is banned and soon afterwards he loses his place at film school. When the tanks of the Soviet Union roll through the Czech capital Prague in 1968, Brasch and his girlfriend Sanda and other students try to call for protest in the streets of Berlin – and fail. His own father betrays him to the Stasi and allows Thomas to go to prison. After being paroled, he continues to try his hand at poet writing about love, revolt and death. In the GDR, however, you don't want to have anything to do with someone like him. Dear Thomas, originally known as Lieber Thomas in German, is directed by German filmmaker Andreas Kleinert, director of the films Leb' wohl Joseph, Lost Landscape, In the Name of Innocence, Paths in the Night, Head Under Water, and Boundaries previously, as well as the "Tatort" TV series. The screenplay is written by Thomas Wendrich. This initially premiered at the 2021 Munich Film Festival earlier this year. It already opened in cinemas in Germany earlier this month. No other release dates have been set yet - stay tuned for more updates. First impression? Anyone intrigued?