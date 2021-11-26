Alex Gibney's 'The Forever Prisoner' Doc Trailer About a CIA Captive

"Something more aggressive had to be done." This is scary! HBO has revealed the official trailer for The Forever Prisoner, yet another new documentary film made by acclaimed director Alex Gibney. He also released The Crime of the Century this year, helped produced The First Wave, and also released Crazy, Not Insane last year. The Forever Prisoner is an HBO original documentary film that takes viewers, for the first time, behind the architects of America's torture program. The doc focuses on the story of Abu Zubaydah, the first high-value detainee subjected to the CIA's program of Enhanced Interrogation Techniques (EITs), later identified as torture by those outside the agency. The film digs deep into the provocative question: "Are we prepared to abandon our principles in order to defend them?" I think too many might actually say "yes"… This looks at Guantanamo Bay and how torture was happening there for years. This isn't the same prisoner as the one in The Mauritanian, but they are similar stories anyway. Sometimes I wonder if America will ever reckon with the things it was doing. The more stories like this that come out, the more horrifying it seems…

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Gibney's doc The Forever Prisoner, from HBO's YouTube:

Do the ends always justify the means…? Are we prepared to abandon our principles in order to defend them? From acclaimed filmmaker Alex Gibney, The Forever Prisoner documentary is an unflinching look at how America's torture policy ultimately began with CIA captive Abu Zubaydah -- the first high-value detainee subjected to the CIA's program of Enhanced Interrogation Techniques (EITs), later identified as torture by those outside the agency. Having never been charged with a crime or allowed to challenge his detention, Zubaydah (still!) remains imprisoned at Guantánamo Bay in a Kafkaesque limbo, in direct contravention of America's own ideals of justice and due process. The Forever Prisoner is directed by the prolific American filmmaker Alex Gibney, of the docs Catching Hell, The Last Gladiators, Mea Maxima Culpa, We Steal Secrets, The Armstrong Lie, Finding Fela, Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief, Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine, Zero Days, No Stone Unturned, The Inventor, Citizen K, Crazy Not Insane, Totally Under Control, The Crime of the Century, Agents of Chaos. HBO will premiere Gibney's The Forever Prisoner streaming starting on December 6th, 2021 coming soon. Who's interested in watching?