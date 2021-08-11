Alex Lutz Vies for Tennis Glory in French Drama 'Final Set' US Trailer

"It would hurt less if you won the match quicker." Film Movement has released an official US trailer for an indie French sports drama called Final Set, also known as Cinquième Set in French - which translates directly to 5th Set. This initially premiered at a few film festivals in Europe last year, and also played at the Rendez-Vous with French Cinema in the US and the RiverRun Film Festival earlier this year. Thomas was once renowned as a young tennis prodigy, but never had the career he hoped for. At 37, despite his declining physical fitness, he decides to compete in the qualifying rounds of the French Open for one last attempt at glory. Final Set stars Alex Lutz as Thomas J. Edison, with a cast including Kristin Scott Thomas, Ana Girardot, Tariq Bettahar, Quentin Reynaud, plus Jürgen Briand as his opponent Damien Thosso. This looks so much better than the US indie film The Tiny Life of Butcher Duke, which is also about a tennis star getting older and trying for some long-lost glory. This French film actually looks like it's worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ two posters) for Quentin Reynaud's Final Set, from YouTube (via TFS):

Once described as a young professional tennis prodigy, Thomas (Cesar-winner Alex Lutz) never had the career in the game he had hoped for. At 37, he decides to return to the French Open at Roland-Garros, in spite of his declining physical fitness and shattered knee. Although his wife Eve (Ana Girardot) and mother Judith (Oscar-nominee Kirstin Scott Thomas) advise him to give up on his unlikely ambition, Thomas obsessively perseveres. He will have to face his own demons as well as the intense competitive qualifying rounds to reach the tournament and eventually face a young tennis genius who disturbingly reminds him of his younger self. Final Set, originally known as Cinquième Set in French, is both written and directed by French actor / filmmaker Quentin Reynaud, his second feature after making Paris-Willouby previously, as well as a few other shorts. This first premiered at the Angoulême and Zurich Film Festivals last year. Film Movement will debut Reynaud's Final Set in select US theaters + "virtual cinemas" on August 27th, 2021.