Alex Pettyfer Collects Debts in Official Trailer for Thriller 'Collection'

"We're good at what we do… because we use alternative methods of recovery." Vertical Ent has released an official trailer for an indie crime thriller titled Collection, the latest feature made by indie writer / director Marianna Palka. Recently known for her role on the Emmy winning & SAG nominated Netflix series Glow, she previously directed Egg (2018), starring Christina Hendricks and Anna Camp, which first premiered at Tribeca to rave reviews. This is her seventh film since her premiere film, Good Dick. Collection tells of a grieving father who grapples with the seedy, manipulative world of high stakes debt collection while also struggling to shed the tragedies of his past. He'll find himself pitted against his best friend, his prodigy and his love. Collection stars Alex Pettyfer, Mike Vogel, Breeda Wool, Willam Belli, Shakira Barrera, Joseph Julian Soria, and Paige Howard. This looks as dull and forgettable as the title, not much to see.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marianna Palka's Collection, direct from YouTube:

In the manipulative world of high-stakes debt collection, every decision has a price. A grieving father (Alex Pettyfer) grapples with his choices in the unforgiving, manipulative world of collectors and mobs when his new girlfriend turns out to be his firm's next mark. He must decide what is more valuable: true love and happiness, or his biggest hit yet. Collection is directed by Scottish indie actor / writer / filmmaker Marianna Palka, director of the indie films Good Dick, I'm the Same, Always Worthy, Bitch, and Egg previously. The screenplay is written by Todd M. Friedman. It's produced by Warner Davis. The film hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Entertainment will release Palka's Collection in select US theaters + on VOD starting September 17th, 2021 this fall. Is anyone interested…?