Alexis Lane in Australian Action Western 'The Flood' New US Trailer

"All these bloody lies… I'm taking back what's mine." 4Digital Media has released an official US trailer for an Australian action western titled The Flood, from filmmaker Victoria Wharfe McIntyre. This premiered at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival last year, and it already opened in Australia (we also featured the Australian trailer last year), and arrives in the US this fall. "A tale of retribution, revenge, redemption and reconciliation." Set during WWII, when a woman's husband, daughter, land and innocence are ripped from her, she embarks on a brutal journey of retribution and revenge. Starring Alexis Lane as Jarah Banganha, with Shaka Cook, Dean Kyrwood, Dalara Williams, Karen Garnsey, Peter McAllum, Simone Landers, and Aaron Jeffery. There's a lot going on in this trailer, a ton of different characters, and action all over the place. All the US marketing is focused on Jarah, but she's not in this trailer as much as expected.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Victoria Wharfe McIntyre's The Flood, direct from YouTube:

Set during WWII this is the story of Jarah's coming-of-age in a brutal and lawless land – growing from a sweet child to a strong, independent and ferocious woman taking on Australia’s corrupt and bigoted system one bad guy at a time. In the best tradition of the gunslinging outlaw, when the enigmatic Jarah is pushed to the limit she explodes in a fury of retribution. But for a revenge western there is a surprising series of twists and turns that lead us closer to redemption and reconciliation. The Flood is both written and directed by Australian writer / filmmaker Victoria Wharfe McIntyre, also director of the TV movie Eldest of None previously, as well as one other short film. Produced by Amadeo Marquez-Perez and Victoria Wharfe McIntyre. This initially premiered at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival last year. 4Digital Media will debut The Flood direct-to-VOD / DVD starting November 2nd, 2021 this fall. Does it look any good?