Alia Shawkat & Eiza Gonzales in Indie Comedy 'Love Spreads' Trailer

"Well that's what real music is." Gravitas has released an official trailer for an indie rock band comedy titled Love Spreads, the latest from writer / director Jamie Adams (Black Mountain Poets, Wild Honey Pie!, Bittersweet Symphony). Even though this already opened in the UK last year, it's just now premiering in the US at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, before arriving on VOD a few days later (which is not a good sign). It is time to record the all important second album and Glass Heart is breaking in a million pieces. Away from touring and performing the band is not in harmony, and no amount of history in Rockfield Studios is going to solve that. Three very different songwriters, one desperate producer, a label exec and a keyboard collide. The film stars Alia Shawkat, Eiza Gonzales, Chanel Cresswell, Nick Helm, Tara Lee, Dolly Wells, Charlotte Jo Hanbury, and Ruth Ollman. Why does this trailer seem so orange? And so boring? Huh…

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Jamie Adams' Love Spreads, direct from Gravitas' YouTube:

An film about the second album difficulties being experienced by a popular new girl band, whose lead singer has a creative block, where another band member tries to inject her own writing style and songs and walks out when under-appreciated, and their long-suffering manager is abused by both the band and the record label in equal measure, until a new fresh voice turns up to being the remaining band members back together, whereupon a new album is recorded. Love Spreads is both written and directed by British filmmaker Jamie Adams, director of many indie films including Benny & Jolene, A Wonderful Christmas Time, Black Mountain Poets, Wild Honey Pie!, Alright Now, and Bittersweet Symphony previously. This already opened in the UK last year, and is playing at the Tribeca Film Festival this year. Gravitas Ventures will debut Adams' Love Spreads in select US theaters + on VOD starting on June 18th, 2021 this summer.