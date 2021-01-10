Alice Isaaz & Kevin Janssens in Civil War Drama 'Savage State' Trailer

"He's coming with me, Esther…" "He doesn't want you anymore." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released an official trailer for a French indie drama set in America's past titled Savage State, originally L'état Sauvage in French. When the American Civil War breaks out, a family of french settlers must abandon their Missouri home to flee and go back to Paris. They're escorted by a former mercenary whose troubled past soon catches up with him. Sounds like an interesting parable about how bad it is in America and how it's time to get out. Although the politics of this film seem a bit sketchy. Savage State stars Alice Isaaz, Kevin Janssens, Déborah François, Bruno Todeschini, Constance Dollé, Abidou, Maryne Bertieaux, and Kate Moran. This looks gorgeously shot, and so very French, with lots of beautiful women and a few rugged men.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for David Perrault's Savage State, direct from SGF's YouTube:

The American Civil War breaks out… A family of French colonists, settled in Missouri, decides to go back to France. Edmond & Madeleine (Bruno Todeschini & Constance Dollé), and their three daughters, have to cross the whole country to reach New-York. They are led by the mysterious and dangerous mercenary, Victor. Savage State, also known as L'état Sauvage in French, is written and directed by French filmmaker David Perrault, director of the film Our Heroes Died Tonight previously, as well as a few shorts. Produced by Sylvain Corbeil and Farès Ladjimi. This first premiered at the Rotterdam Film Festival last year. Samuel Goldwyn will debut Perrault's Savage State direct-to-VOD in the US starting on January 29th this month.