Alison Pill & Sarah Gadon Are Sisters in 'All My Puny Sorrows' Trailer

"There is now no smooth road into the future… We've got to live. No matter how many skies have fallen" Voltage Pictures has revealed an official trailer for All My Puny Sorrows, an indie drama from Canadian filmmaker Michael McGowan (of Score: A Hockey Musical and Still Mine). This first premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival in the fall this year, and it also played at the Vancouver Film Festival. Based on the international best-selling novel by Miriam Toews, All My Puny Sorrows is the poignant story of two sisters-one a concert pianist obsessed with ending her life, the other, a writer, who in wrestling with this decision, makes profound discoveries about her herself. Starring Alison Pill and Sarah Gadon as the two sisters Yoli and Elf, with Marin Almasi, Boyd Banks, Gabrielle Jennings, and Donal Logue. This didn't get the best reviews out of TIFF, a bit too much melodrama it seems. Though still looks like a very earnest film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michael McGowan's All My Puny Sorrows, direct from YouTube:

Yoli is a frustrated mother and struggling novelist who’s grown up in the shadow of her big sister, Elf, a brilliant concert pianist. After Elf attempts suicide, Yoli returns to their hometown near Winnipeg to help her recover, though Elf insists she is absolutely determined to die. All My Puny Sorrows is directed by the Canadian producer / filmmaker Michael McGowan, director of the films My Dog Vincent, Saint Ralph, One Week, Score: A Hockey Musical, and Still Mine previously. The screenplay is also written by Michael McGowan, based on the novel by Miriam Toews. Produced by Tyler Levine, Michael McGowan, and Patrice Theroux. This initially premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival this fall. Voltage will debut McGowan's All My Puny Sorrows in select US theaters sometime in early 2022 - stay tuned for updates. Who's curious?