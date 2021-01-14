Allison Janney in Dark Comedy 'Breaking News in Yuba County' Trailer

"I can't trust you to handle my business if people don't fear you." MGM & American International Pictures (AIP) have revealed the first official trailer for a dark comedy titled Breaking News in Yuba County, from director Tate Taylor (The Help, The Girl on the Train, Ma, Ava). After her husband Carl suddenly goes missing, Sue Buttons played by Allison Janney, an underappreciated suburban wife, gets a taste of being a local celebrity as she embarks on a search to find him. She quickly finds herself in over her head, dodging cops, criminals and local reporters all aiming to uncover the truth. After being overlooked for so long, Sue goes to exaggerated lengths to prolong her "15 minutes of fame" and also keep the truth from coming out. Definitely sounds like a very American story. The cast features Awkwafina, Mila Kunis, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, Jimmi Simpson, Juliette Lewis, Matthew Modine, Ellen Barkin, Samira Wiley, Bridget Everett, Clifton Collins, Jr., and Keong Sim. This looks so ridiculously wild and crazy. I'm in.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Tate Taylor's Breaking News in Yuba County, from YouTube:

After her husband goes missing, Sue Buttons (Allison Janney), an underappreciated suburban wife, gets a taste of being a local celebrity as she embarks on a city-wide search in Yuba County to find him. In an effort to prolong her newfound fame, she stumbles into hilarious hijinks as her world turns upside down, dodging a wanna-be mobster (Awkwafina), a relentless local policewoman (Regina Hall), her half-sister (Mila Kunis) a local news reporter desperate for a story, and her husband's dead-beat brother (Jimmi Simpson), who all set out to uncover the truth behind the disappearance. A dark and twisted comedy that explores the outrageous lengths some will go to in order to garner some much-desired attention. Breaking News in Yuba County is directed by American filmmaker Tate Taylor, director of the movies Pretty Ugly People, The Help, Get on Up, The Girl on the Train, Ma, and Ava previously. The screenplay is written by Amanda Idoko. Produced by Jake Gyllenhall, Tate Taylor, John Norris, Franklin Leonard, Riva Marker. AIP will debut Breaking News in Yuba County in select theaters + on VOD starting February 12th this winter.