Amanda Seyfried in Parenting Drama 'A Mouthful of Air' Official Trailer

"I was walking through a world that was black & white.. Now I'm just starting to see color again." Sony Pictures has revealed an official trailer for a movie called A Mouthful of Air, based on the book of the same name written by author Amy Koppelman. This big screen adaptation also marks the feature directorial debut of Amy Koppelman, jumping into filmmaking finally after writing three books (so far) previously. Julie Davis writes bestselling children's books about unlocking your fears, but has yet to unlock her own. When her daughter is born, her second child, that trauma is brought to the forefront, and with it, a crushing battle to survive. Amanda Seyfried co-stars in this film with Finn Wittrock, joined by Paul Giamatti, Amy Irving, Jennifer Carpenter, and Michael Gaston. This looks like a powerful examination of how hard it is to become a parent and deal with fears, and how extraordinarily stressful it can be. Give it a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Amy Koppelman's A Mouthful of Air, direct from YouTube:

Julie Davis (Amanda Seyfried), warm, kind, loving to her husband and child, is a bestselling children's author. While her books deal with unlocking childhood fears, she has yet to unlock the dark secret that has haunted her own life. But when her second child is born, events occur that bring that secret to the fore, and with it, a crushing, powerful battle to survive. A Mouthful of Air is both written and directed by American author turned filmmaker Amy Koppelman, now making her directorial debut as a filmmaker after writing various books including "I Smile Back" previously. It's also based on Koppelman's book of the same name. It's produced by Mike Harrop, Amy Koppelman, Amanda Seyfried, Celine Rattray, and Trudie Styler. Sony Pictures will debut Koppelman's A Mouthful of Air in theaters exclusively starting on October 29th, 2021.