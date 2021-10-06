MOVIE TRAILERS
Aml Ameen & Aja Naomi King in Romantic Comedy 'Boxing Day' Trailer
by Alex Billington
October 6, 2021
"Love, relationships – all a matter of perspective." Warner Bros UK has released the official UK trailer for the holiday romantic comedy Boxing Day, directed by and co-written by and starring actor Aml Ameen. For those that don't know, Boxing Day is a British holiday celebrated the day after Christmas Day, occurring the second day of Christmastide. Inspired by Ameen's own life, Boxing Day follows Melvin, a British author living in America, who returns home to London for Christmas to introduce his American fiancée, Lisa, to his eccentric British-Caribbean family. Their relationship is put to the test when she discovers the world her fiancée left behind in the UK. Aja Naomi King co-stars as his new lover, joined by Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Tamara Lawrance, Sheyi Cole, Samson Kayo, Joshua Maloney, Lisa Davina Phillip, and Claire Skinner. This actually looks good! Sure it's a bit cheesy and cliche, but nice to see another fun spin on the usual holiday romance by adding in some British-Caribbean humor. Take a look.
Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Aml Ameen's Boxing Day, direct from WB's YouTube:
This Christmas, going home is far from a holiday. Melvin (Aml Ameen), a British author living in America, returns home to London for the holidays to introduce his American fiancé Lisa (Aja Naomi King) to his eccentric British-Caribbean family. Their relationship is put to the test, as she discovers the world Melvin left behind revolves around his ex-girlfriend (Leigh-Anne Pinnock), who is now an international pop star! Boxing Day is directed by the British-Caribbean actor / filmmaker Aml Ameen, his second feature after directing The Pick Up previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is written by Aml Ameen and Bruce Purnell. It's produced by Aml Ameen, Joy Gharoro-Akpojotor, Damian Jones, Dominique Telson, and Matthew G. Zamias. Warner Bros UK will release Aml Ameen's Boxing Day movie in UK + Ireland cinemas starting on December 3rd, 2021 this fall. No US release has been set. First impression? Look any good?
