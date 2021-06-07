Amusing Mock '30 for 30' Short Film for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

"Lebron teams up with Bugs Bunny? Sounds like a fairy tale. Sometimes… fairy tales get dark." Warner Bros has debuted a fun mock "ESPN 30 for 30" short film segment to promote Space Jam 2, also known as Space Jam: A New Legacy, directed by Malcolm D. Lee (of Barbershop: The Next Cut, Girls Trip, Night School). We've already got one a trailer a few months ago, but this is a really creative and amusing way to promote this wacky sequel to sports audiences. I'm glad that everyone seems to be in on the joke as every interview in this is hilarious. This time, NBA superstar LeBron James teams up with Bugs Bunny and the rest of the Looney Tunes crew to escape a virtual space run by an algorithm that won't let him out unless he plays basketball. The cast includes Don Cheadle, Cedric Joe, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green; along with voice-actors Eric Bauza, Jeff Bergman, Kath Soucie, Bob Bergen, and Gabriel Iglesias. They even make fun of the "30 for 30" title: The Bunny & The GOAT. Haha! "We got a real jam going down."

When basketball champion and global icon LeBron James and his son Dom (Cedric Joe) – who dreams of being a video game developer – are trapped in a virtual space by a rogue algorithm named Al-G Rhythm (Don Cheadle), LeBron must get them home safe by leading Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Porky Pig, Lola Bunny and the whole gang of notoriously undisciplined Looney Tunes to victory over the Al-G's digitized champions on the court. Space Jam: A New Legacy is directed by prolific American producer / filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee, director of many films including The Best Man, Undercover Brother, Roll Bounce, Soul Men, Scary Movie V, The Best Man Holiday, Barbershop: The Next Cut, Girls Trip, and Night School previously. The screenplay is co-written by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance. The original Space Jam directed by Joe Pytka opened in 1996. Warner Bros will release Space Jam 2: A New Legacy in theaters nationwide starting on July 16th this summer.