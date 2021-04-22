Amusing Trailer for 'Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.' Villain Stop-Motion Series

"I shall reclaim my family!" Hulu has unveiled the official trailer for a new animated series streaming in May called Marvel's M.O.D.O.K., about an egomaniacal super villain. This stop-motion animated series is from one of the lead animators on "Robot Chicken", and features 10 episodes of mayhem and depression. M.O.D.O.K., a bad guy with a really big head and a really little body, struggles to maintain control of his evil organization after it is bought by a multinational tech company, while juggling the needs of his demanding family. Patton Oswalt stars as the voice of M.O.D.O.K.; he's joined by Aimee Garcia, Ben Schwartz, Melissa Fumero, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, and Sam Richardson. And for those curious his name stands for "Mental/Mobile/Mechanized Organism Designed Only for Killing" but it seems like he's got other big problems to deal with like a divorce and his kids. Ahaha this looks hilarious.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Alex Kamer's M.O.D.O.K. series, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

After spending years failing to gain control of the world and battling superheroes along the way, M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt), having been removed from his company A.I.M. after it falls into bankruptcy and is sold to the rivaling GRUMBL, begins to deal with his tainting family while facing a mid-life crisis. Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. is directed by filmmakers Alex Kamer, an animation director on "Robot Chicken" for years, and director of the "SuperMansion" series. A few episodes are co-directed by Eric Towner. Created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt. Featuring episodes written by Geoff Barbanell, Itai Grunfeld, Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt. Based on the Marvel Comics characters created by Jack Kirby & Stan Lee. Developed by Marvel Studios, Marvel Animation, and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios. Hulu will debut all 10 episodes of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. series streaming on Hulu starting May 21st, 2021 coming up soon. Who's down to watch this?