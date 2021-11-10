An Apocalyptic Christmas Dinner - 'Silent Night' Film Official Trailer

"Here's to the lives that we've shared!" RLJE Films has unveiled an official trailer for a very dark comedy called Silent Night, an apocalyptic Christmas film from filmmaker Camille Griffins making her feature debut. This recently premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival to a good mix of reviews (some love it, some hate it) and it also played at Fantastic Fest and the Sitges Film Festival this fall. Nell, Simon, and their boy Art are ready to welcome friends and family for what promises to be a perfect Christmas gathering. Perfect except for one thing: everyone is going to die. The script was written way before the pandemic, but it involves some kind of airborne disease that kills people very quickly. How does everyone respond? Find out. The ensemble features Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Ṣọpé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, and Lucy Punch. It's a very cynical film, but a very good one, with some biting humor and honest takes on how dumb we've all become. It's worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Camille Griffin's Silent Night, direct from YouTube:

Nell and Simon have invited their closest friends to join their family for Christmas dinner at their idyllic home in the English countryside. As the group comes together, it feels like old times – but behind all of the laughter and merriment, something is not quite right. The world outside is facing impending doom, and no amount of gifts, games or Prosecco can make mankind’s imminent destruction go away. Surviving the holidays just got a lot more complicated… Silent Night is both written and directed by British filmmaker Camille Griffin, making her feature directorial debut after a number of other short films previously (and work as a clapper loader on set). This initially premiered at the 2021 Toronto Film Festival this year, and also played at Fantastic Fest and Sitges. RLJE Films will debut Griffin's Silent Night in select US theaters + on AMC+ starting December 3rd, 2021 this fall. How lovely does dinner look? Who wants to join them?