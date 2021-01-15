An Epic Tale of Writing a Fantasy Novel in 'A Writer's Odyssey' Trailer

"A mere mortal, dare to slay a god?" CMC Pictures in China has revealed an official US trailer for a Chinese film titled A Writer's Odyssey, about an author of a fantasy novel. The film is set for a simultaneous release in February in both China and the US. A Writer's Odyssey tells the story of Kongwen Lu, played by Dong Zijian (from Ash is Purest White), the author of a fantasy novel series following a heroic teenager on a quest to end a demon's tyrannical rule. Through a strange twist of fate, the fantasy world of the novel begins to impact life in the real world, leading Guan Ning, played by Lei Jiayin, to accept a mission to kill the author. The cast also includes Yang Mi, Yu Hewei, Guo Jingfei, and Tong Liya. This looks like one of those crazy concepts where the fantasy world bleeds into reality. The visuals are pretty cool, I'll give it that. Nothing is impossible, follow your imagination to enter a new world, get ready for the fiercest battle.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ posters) for Yang Lu's A Writer's Odyssey, direct from YouTube:

A Writer's Odyssey tells the epic story of Kongwen Lu (Dong Zijian), the author of a fantasy novel series following a heroic teenager, also named Kongwen, on a quest to end the tyrannical rule of Lord Redmane, under the guidance of a Black Armor (Guo Jingfei). But through a strange twist of fate, the fantasy world of the novel begins to impact life in the real world, leading Guan Ning (Lei Jiayin) to accept a mission from Tu Ling (Yang Mi) to kill the author. A Writer's Odyssey, originally known as 刺杀小说家 (or Ci Sha Xiao Shuo Jia) in Mandarin, is written & directed by Chinese filmmaker Yang Lu, director of the films My Spectacular Theatre, Brotherhood of Blades 1 & 2, and The Sacrifice previously. Executive produced by Ning Hao. The film opens in China starting in February this year. CMC Pictures will also release A Writer's Odyssey in select theaters in the US starting on February 12th, 2021 coming up soon. Anyone interested?