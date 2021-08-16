An Inside Look Featurette for 'Candyman' Directed by Nia DaCosta

"Candyman is the "Patron Saint" of the Urban Legend." Universal has revealed a new behind-the-scenes featurette for the horror reboot Candyman, described as a "spiritual sequel" to the 1992 cult classic horror film starring Tony Todd. After more than a year of delays due to the pandemic shutting down cinemas, it's finally set to open in theaters at the end of August this year. Producer Jordan Peele unleashes a fresh take on the blood-chilling urban legend that your friend's older sibling likely told you at a sleepover: Candyman. This update on the horror classic stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris (from If Beale Street Could Talk), Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Kyle Kaminsky, and Vanessa Williams, along with an appearance by the original Tony Todd. The most recent trailer dropped earlier in the summer, but with the release coming up soon, they're debuting more marketing. This featurette spends a bit of time with director Nia DaCosta and producer Jordan Peele on set as they're filming this. Check it out.

Here's the "A Look Inside" featurette (+ more featurettes) for Nia DaCosta's Candyman, from YouTube:

You can still watch shadow puppet trailer for DaCosta's Candyman here, or the most recent 2021 trailer.

In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, Anthony and his partner move into a loft in the now gentrified Cabrini. A chance encounter with an old-timer exposes Anthony to the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to use these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, he unknowingly opens a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him right on a collision course with destiny. Candyman is directed by American filmmaker Nia DaCosta, making her second feature after directing Little Woods previously. The screenplay is by Win Rosenfeld and Jordan Peele. Produced by Ian Cooper, Win Rosenfeld, Jordan Peele. This was originally set for release in 2020 (first trailer), but was delayed due to the pandemic. Universal will now debut DaCosta's Candyman in theaters nationwide starting on August 27th, 2021 later this summer.