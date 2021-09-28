MOVIE TRAILERS

An Urban Legend Haunts 4 Friends in 'Lantern's Lane' Horror Trailer

September 28, 2021
"Whose idea was this, again?" Vertical Entertainment has released an official trailer for an indie horror film titled Lantern's Lane, the latest from filmmaker Justin LaReau (of A Demon Within) and producer Lydia Cedrone. Yet another urban legend horror thriller, this one hasn't shown up at any festivals but will be out in November. A recent college graduate and her estranged high school friends return to Lantern's Lane, the location of an evil urban legend and must fight to survive the night. The film stars Brooke Butler, Andy Cohen, Ashley Doris, Lisa Roumain, Skip Howland, Sydney Carvill, Justin LaReau, and Robbie Allen. Doesn't look like this offers anything new that hasn't been seen in hundreds of horror movies before.

A recent college graduate (Brooke Butler) and her estranged high school friends return to Lantern's Lane, the location of an evil urban legend and must fight to survive the night. Lantern's Lane is both written and directed by up-an-coming filmmaker Justin LaReau, making his second feature film and solo debut after directing A Demon Within previously, as well as producing a few shorts. It's produced by Lydia Cedrone and Justin LaReau. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Vertical Ent. will debut Lantern's Lane in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 5th, 2021 this fall. Look scary?

Add our updates to your Feedly: click here