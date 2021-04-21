Andrew Garfield & Maya Hawke in Another Fun Trailer for 'Mainstream'

"We're about to go stratospheric!!!" IFC Films has revealed another new trailer for the super wacky indie dark comedy Mainstream, which originally premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival. Strange strategy to release the teaser trailer after the full trailer, but this one plays a bit different. The second feature from filmmaker Gia Coppola (following Palo Alto) is another intense social media cautionary tale about a crazy personality known as "No One Special" that is sucked into internet fame. A young woman thinks she's found a path to internet stardom when she starts making YouTube videos with a charismatic stranger – until the dark side of viral celebrity threatens to ruin them both. Starring Maya Hawke & Andrew Garfield & Nat Wolff, with Kalena Yiaueki, Johnny Knoxville, and also Jason Schwartzman. This trialer has tons of wild quotes - including one from yours truly and my Venice review. This is definitely a loud & crazy film.

Here's the second official trailer for Gia Coppola's Mainstream, direct from IFC's YouTube:

You can still watch the first full-length trailer for Coppola's Mainstream here, to see more footage.

A young woman (Maya Hawke) thinks she’s found a path to internet stardom when she starts making YouTube videos with a charismatic stranger (Andrew Garfield) – until the dark side of viral celebrity threatens to ruin them both. Mainstream is directed by up-and-coming American filmmaker Gia Coppola, daughter of granddaughter of Francis Ford Coppola, making her second feature film after Palo Alto, as well as a few shorts and music videos. The screenplay is written by Gia Coppola and Tom Stuart, from a story by Gia Coppola. Produced by Gia Coppola, Francisco Rebelo de Andrade, Fred Berger, Andrew Garfield, Jack Heller, Lauren Bratman, Zac Weinstein, Enrico Saraiva, Siena Oberman, and Alan Terpins. This premiered at last year's Venice Film Festival (read our review), and it also played at the Mill Valley Film Festival. IFC will debut Coppola's Mainstream in select theaters + on VOD starting May 7th this spring. Who's into this?