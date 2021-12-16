Andy Garcia & Megan Fox & Oscar Isaac in 'Big Gold Brick' Trailer

"Floyd – I've been looking for you…" Who's ready for something wacky and wild? Samuel Goldwyn Films has unveiled an official trailer for Big Gold Brick, a darkly comedic, genre-bending film from filmmaker Brian Petsos. Big Gold Brick recounts the story of fledgling writer Samuel Liston and his experiences with Floyd Deveraux, the enigmatic, middle-aged father of two who enlists Samuel to write his biography. But the circumstances that lead up to this arrangement are quite astonishing – and efforts to write the biography are quickly stymied by ensuing chaos. He hits this kid with a car then invites him to his home to write about him? Crazy. The cast might just be the best part about this: Emory Cohen, Andy Garcia, Megan Fox, Lucy Hale, and Oscar Isaac. This looks quite trippy and eccentric and absurd, which is the best kind of genre mix for this kind of strange ego-centric story. Is it a hidden gem waiting to be discovered? Take a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Brian Petsos' Big Gold Brick, direct from YouTube:

Big Gold Brick tells the story of fledgling writer Samuel Liston and his experiences with Floyd Deveraux, the enigmatic middle-aged father of two who enlists Samuel to write his biography. But the circumstances that lead to this arrangement in the first place are quite astonishing—and efforts to write the biography are quickly stymied by ensuing chaos in this darkly comedic, genre-bending film. Big Gold Brick is both written and directed by the American filmmaker Brian Petsos, making his feature directorial debut after a number of shorts previously. Produced by Jonathan Bronfman, Jason Ross Jallet, Greg Lauritano, Brian Petsos, Sergio Rizzuto, Danny Sawaf. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Goldwyn Films will debut Big Gold Brick in select US theaters + on VOD starting February 25th, 2022.