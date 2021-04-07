Angelina Jolie & Nicholas Hoult in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead' Trailer

"Those men that came for your father - did you see their faces?" Warner Bros has debuted the first official trailer for a thriller titled Those Who Wish Me Dead, the latest feature directed by writer / filmmaker Taylor Sheridan after he broke out as a director with Wind River a few years back. While reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save in a fire, smoke jumper Hannah comes across a traumatized 12-year-old boy with nowhere else to turn. Another tricky, twisty Sheridan plot - this one involving everything from assassins to forest fires to federal agents and much more. Starring Academy Award-winner Angelina Jolie, based on Michael Kortya’s novel. Also starring Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little, Aiden Gillen, Medina Senghore, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber, and Jon Bernthal. This looks pretty damn good; not surprised with this cast and crew, just hope there's some clever reveals as it all plays out. Jolie looks solid. Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Taylor Sheridan's Those Who Wish Me Dead, from YouTube:

A female-driven neo-western set against a wildfire in the Montana wilderness. A teenage murder witness finds himself pursued by twin assassins in the Montana wilderness with a survival expert tasked with protecting him and a forest fire threatening to consume them all. Those Who Wish Me Dead is directed by acclaimed American writer / filmmaker Taylor Sheridan, director of the other films Vile and Wind River previously, and writer on Sicario and Hell or High Water. The screenplay is also written by Taylor Sheridan, with Michael Koryta and Charles Leavitt. Based on the book "Those Who Wish Me Dead" written by Michael Koryta. Produced by Aaron L. Gilbert, Steven Zaillian, Garrett Basch, Taylor Sheridan, and Kevin Turen. Warner Bros will release Taylor Sheridan's Those Who Wish Me Dead in theaters nationwide + also on HBO Max starting on May 14th, 2021 this summer season. First impression? Who's planning to watch this one?