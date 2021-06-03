Animated 'America: The Motion Picture' Trailer with Channing Tatum

"I'm George Washington. Let's go start a f*&!ing revolution!" Time to celebrate 'Merica! Netflix dropped an official trailer for the animated comedy America: The Motion Picture, from Matt Thompson (of "Sealab 2021", Frisky Dingo", "Dicktown"). In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers — including beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a pissed off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. Who will win? No one knows, but you can be sure of one thing: these are not your father's Founding… uh, Fathers. This stars "America's sweethearts" Channing Tatum (as G.W.), Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan (as Paul), Raoul Max Trujillo (as Geronimo), Killer Mike, Andy Samberg, Will Forte, and Simon Pegg (as King James). This looks totally insane in the best of ways. Can't wait to watch this and laugh my ass off.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Matt Thompson's America: The Motion Picture, from YouTube:

For, like, thousands of years, the actual origins of the United States of America have remained shrouded in mystery, lost to the sands of time. Who built this 'country tis of thee,' and why? Only the dinosaurs know… until now. For the first time in human history, the incredible, completely true story of America’s origins are revealed in America: The Motion Picture — a once-in-a-lifetime cultural event available the only way the Founding Fathers ever intended their story be told: On Netflix, on your phone, June 30th. America: The Motion Picture is directed by producer / writer / filmmaker Matt Thompson, making his first feature film following lots of animation TV work including "Sealab 2021", Frisky Dingo", "Dicktown", "Cake" and "Archer" previously. The screenplay is written by Dave Callaham. Netflix will release America: The Motion Picture streaming exclusively starting on June 30th this summer. Who's ready for this ol' America bash?!