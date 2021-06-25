Ann Hu Directs Zhu Zhu in Hopeful Drama 'Confetti' Official Trailer

"Who wants to be normal?!" Dada Films has released a new official US trailer for a Chinese-American film titled Confetti, written and directed by filmmaker Anne Hu (of Shadow Magic), telling her own story of moving to America when she was young. The film is a hopeful drama about overcoming personal challenges and focuses on a mother struggling with illiteracy and her daughter recently diagnosed with dyslexia after they move to New York City. It stars up-and-coming actress Zhu Zhu (seen in Cloud Atlas, Marco Polo), along with Amy Irving, Helen Slater, and Harmonie He. Confetti "looks at the often-silent struggles faced by so many immigrant families. Featuring an affecting performance by Zhu Zhu, a steely and strong-willed turn by Amy Irving, and a delightful debut from young Harmonie He, Confetti shows that amongst a deluge of challenges, a sprinkling of hope, heart, and determination can help make sense of a confusing world and our place in it." Opening in theaters the US this August for those interested in catching this one.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Ann Hu's Confetti, direct from Dada Films' YouTube:

How far would a mother go to reverse her child's fate? Based on writer/director Ann Hu's own story, that’s the question facing Lan (Zhu Zhu), who travels with her 9-year-old daughter Meimei (Harmonie He) from their small town in China to New York City. Inflicted with a learning disability, Meimei is considered a strange and dumb girl, an outcast in her school and community. What no one recognizes, however, is that she possesses a gift waiting to be unlocked. The world seen through her eyes is unique and filled with magic. When her mother learns that Meimei suffers from dyslexia, as do 1 in 10 people worldwide, she will stop at nothing to help her, including leaving her life in China behind and venturing alone with Meimei to New York City, braving a place she knows nothing about and speaking not a word of English. Confetti, also known as 五彩缤纷 in Mandarin, is written & directed & produced by Chinese filmmaker Ann Hu, director of the films Shadow Magic and Beauty Remains previously. This already opened in China late last year. Dada Films will debut Hu's Confetti in select US theaters on August 20th, 2021. Vsit the official site.