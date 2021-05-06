AnnaLynne McCord in Florida Crime Drama 'Feral State' New Trailer

"There's a fine line between poverty and prosperity. All I see is the forgotten…" Vertical Entertainment has debuted an official trailer for Feral State, a gritty crime thriller set in Florida. "Tucked far away from the white sandy beaches and amusement parks is a Florida that few outsiders ever see. Nestled alongside the gator infested swamps and rundown trailer parks lives a charismatic grifter and self-proclaimed 'father of the forgotten' named Mack Monroe." A small misfit gang of runaways and orphans are taken in by a dark and charismatic father figure who together wreak havoc throughout swamps and the trailer parks of central Florida. On their tail is Detective Ellis, played by AnnaLynne McCord. A young new arrival in their gang causes everything to start to fall apart. The cast includes Ronnie Gene Blevins as Mack, with Octavio Pisano, Veronica Burgess, Donnell Siler, Kacey Fisher, & Jasmine Tamposi. This is worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jon Carlo's Feral State, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Tucked far away from the white sandy beaches and amusement parks is a Florida that few outsiders ever see. Nestled alongside the gator infested swamps and rundown trailer parks lives a charismatic grifter and self-proclaimed 'father of the forgotten' named Mack Monroe. He takes in orphans and runaways as his own, giving them the only semblance of a home they’ve ever known… but at what cost? Mack trains his ragtag gang in the art of thievery and crime, filling their vulnerable minds with vigilante gospels and together they knock off drug dealers & meth labs. Hot on their tail is Detective Ellis (AnnaLynne McCord), a tough-as-nails cop with demons of her own. Mack and the gang's world is flipped upside down with the arrival of a mysterious young girl, who at first seems like the perfect new recruit but turns out being something far more dangerous than anyone could have imagined. Feral State is written and directed by American actor / filmmaker Jon Carlo, making his first feature film. This premiered at the Orlando Film Festival last fall. Vertical will release Carlo's Feral State in select theaters + on VOD starting on May 28th.