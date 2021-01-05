Anne Hathaway & Chiwetel Ejiofor in Trailer for 'Locked Down' Movie

"Lock down one last ride." Warner Bros has released the first official trailer for a movie titled Locked Down, formerly known as Lockdown, yet another new film made by director Doug Liman (who also made Chaos Walking releasing sometime this year). "When the world is locked down, they'll find their ticket out." One old description for this film explains that "a couple attempt a high-risk, high-stakes jewellery heist at a department store." But the new official synopsis says "just as they decide to separate, Linda and Paxton, find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way." This one stars Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor, along with Ben Kingsley, Ben Stiller, Lucy Boynton, Mindy Kaling, Stephen Merchant, Dulé Hill, and Mark Gatiss. I'm not sure a pandemic film will play well while still in a pandemic… but a heist during a lockdown? Now that I can dig.

Here's the first official trailer for Doug Liman's Locked Down, direct from WB's YouTube:

Just as they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) find life has other plans when they are stuck at home in a mandatory lockdown. Co-habitation is proving to be a challenge, but fueled by poetry and copious amounts of wine, it will bring them closer together in the most surprising way. Locked Down, formerly known as Lockdown, is directed by American filmmaker Doug Liman, of the films Swingers, Go, The Bourne Identity, Jumper, Mr & Mrs Smith, Fair Game, Edge of Tomorrow, plus The Wall, American Made, and Chaos Walking (still not released) most recently. The screenplay is written by Steven Knight (Locke, The Hundred-Foot Journey, Pawn Sacrifice, Seventh Son, Allied, Woman Walks Ahead, Serenity). Warner Bros will release Doug Liman's Locked Down in theaters + on HBO Max starting January 14th, 2021 this winter (subject to change). Stay tuned for more updates. So how does that look?