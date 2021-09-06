Annika Marks & Jenny O'Hara in Dark Comedy 'Killing Eleanor' Trailer

"I wanna be still, the way I want to get still." 1091 Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie, very dark comedy titled Killing Eleanor, which premiered at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival and St. Louis Film Festival last year. A new film from director Rich Newey, this off-beat dramedy involves two women who strike up a friendship and a deal to help each other get through, or get out of, life. A terminally-ill old lady convinces a self-destructive pain killer addict to help kill her, in exchange for clean urine. Their right to die odyssey is filled with complications as Eleanor's past and Natalie's lies catch up with them. Uultimately, helping Eleanor die with dignity might just teach Natalie to live with dignity. Annika Marks co-stars with Jenny O'Hara, and with a cast including Jane Kaczmarek, Betsy Brandt, Thomas Sadoski, Camryn Manheim, and Chris Mulkey. Seems like this might be a worthwhile indie gem waiting to be discovered.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Rich Newey's Killing Eleanor, direct from 1091's YouTube:

Recently out of another stint in rehab, Natalie Grillo (Annika Marks) is hiding her everlasting pain killer habit, while living back at home and working for her Mom on the condition that she stays clean. When Eleanor (Jenny O'Hara), a terminally-ill old woman, sneaks out of her nursing home and then surprises Natalie with a long-forgotten IOU, her repayment request is shocking—she wants Natalie to help her die. So the women two strike a deal—Eleanor will pee in a cup, and Natalie will help kill her. Killing Eleanor is directed by American filmmaker Rich Newey (aka R.C. Newey), director of the film I Tried previously, as well as shorts, music videos, and lots TV work, including the TV movie Crashing Through the Snow. The screenplay is written by Annika Marks. This initially premiered at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival last year. 1091 Pictures will debut Newey's Killing Eleanor direct-to-VOD starting October 12th, 2021 this fall.