Announcement for Action Sequel 'Extraction 2' with Chris Hemsworth

by
September 25, 2021
Extraction 2 Teaser

"You drown not by falling into the river, but by staying submerged in it…" He's alive!! Wait, who's alive…? Netflix has unveiled a short teaser introducing and announcing the sequel Extraction 2, a follow-up to the Netflix action movie Extraction from last year. This teaser doesn't feature any new footage because they just started filming, it's more of a "reveal" than anything. Stuntman turned filmmaker Sam Hargrave returns to direct the sequel, alongside producers Joe & Anthony Russo. Last year, the Russo Bros stated that beyond the sequel they hope to develop a series of films set within the world of Extraction to not only explore some of the characters that were introduced in the first film but to potentially launch a cinematic universe. No other details are known about Extraction 2 yet - including the rest of the cast or anything about the plot or a location. Chris Hemsworth returns as mercenary Tyler Rake, but that's all we know so far. Check it out.

Here's the first teaser trailer for Sam Hargrave's Extraction 2, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

A sequel to the 2020 action thriller Extraction – the story of Tyler Rake & Ovi Mahajan (Chris Hemsworth & Rudhraksh Jaiswal). Rake, a fearless black market mercenary, embarks on the most deadly extraction of his career when he's enlisted to rescue the kidnapped son of an imprisoned international crime lord. No plot details have been revealed for the sequel yet. Extraction 2 is once again directed by the stuntman / filmmaker Sam Hargrave, a veteran stunt coordinator / stuntman who made his feature debut with the first movie, after directing a few other short films previously. The screenplay is again written by Joe Russo (one half of the Russo Brothers of the MCU); originally based on the graphic novel "Ciudad". Produced by Anthony Russo & Joe Russo for the production company AGBO. Netflix will debut Hargrave's Extraction 2 sometime in 2022 - no release date is set yet. They just began shooting this month. Stay tuned for updates.

