'Anonymous Club' Doc Official Trailer on Musician Courtney Barnett

"The journey is understanding what the purpose is. I think everyone struggles with their journey." Oscope Labs has unveiled a trailer for a music documentary called Anonymous Club, profiling the Australian musician named Courtney Barnett. This film recently premiered at the 2021 Melbourne Film Festival, as Barnett is a Melbourne-based artist, and it's arriving in the US soon thanks to Oscope. This intro from MIFF sets up the film best: "The narration, forthright and unguarded, is voiced by Barnett herself – she kept an audio diary on the road, at Cohen's request – while Cohen provides vivid, energetic footage shot in warm-hued 16mm. The result is a formidable, frank and unprecedented insight into Barnett's creative process, the sacrifices and inner conflicts set in motion by fame, and the sometimes dark backdrop to her whimsical, relatably poetic compositions." This looks like a somber and downbeat music biopic doc, but that's precisely what makes it different, focusing on honesty and struggling with depression, rather than fame and success.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Danny Cohen's Anonymous Club, direct from YouTube:

Shot on vivid 16mm film over a 3-year period, the documentary Anonymous Club chronicles notoriously shy, Melbourne-based musician Courtney Barnett's ups and downs on the world tour for her album Tell Me How You Really Feel. Featuring Barnett's unguarded narration from her audio diary, recorded on an dictaphone provided by filmmaker Danny Cohen, the film delivers frank and unprecedented insight into Barnett's creative process, the sacrifices and inner conflicts set in motion by fame, and the sometimes dark backdrop to her whimsical, relatably poetic compositions. Anonymous Club is directed by filmmaker Danny Cohen, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films and lots of music videos previously. This recently premiered at the 2021 Melbourne Film Festival, but hasn't shown up anywhere else yet. Oscilliscope Labs will debut Anonymous Club in the next few months. For more visit their official site.