Another Bad Bruce Willis Movie Trailer: Play a Deadly Game of 'Apex'

"Men like that never should've come to a place like this." The same question always come to mind: why?!? RLJE has debuted an official trailer for an action thriller film titled Apex, which is (of course) a shortened version of the excruciatingly dull title Apex Predator. Another new film from the same director of the epicly bad Cosmic Sin with Willis. So what's Apex about? Six elite hunters pay to hunt down a man on a deserted island, only to find themselves becoming the prey. Bruce Willis stars as "Malone", an ex-cop serving a life sentence for a crime he didn't commit, offered a chance at freedom if he can survive a deadly game of Apex. The cast includes Neal McDonough, Corey Large, Alexis Fast, Nels Lennarson, Lochlyn Munro, Megan Peta Hill, and Trevor Gretzky. Ughhh this seems so so so awful, even the action looks mediocre.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Edward Drake's Apex, direct from IGN's YouTube:

Serving a life sentence for a crime he didn't commit, the ex-cop Thomas Malone (Bruce Willis) is offered a chance at freedom if he can survive a deadly game of Apex. Six hunters pay for the pleasure of hunting another human on a remote island, but once Malone arrives there all hell breaks loose. Laying traps and playing mind games, Malone tries to turn the tables and fight for his life and his future. Apex, also known as Apex Predator (in Europe), is directed by Australian writer / filmmaker Edward Drake, director of the films Animals, Broil, and Cosmic Sin previously, as well as a few shorts and other projects. The screenplay is written by Edward Drake and Corey Large. RLJE Films will debut Drake's Apex in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 12th, 2021 this fall. Anyone really want to watch this? Why does it look so bad?