Another Fun International Trailer for Reitman's 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'

"What exactly is happening here?" "We need to find what our grandfather started." Sony Pictures UK has dropped off another international trailer for Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie, the next continuation of the original Ghostbusters series. (We also posted a full trailer + featurette earlier this year.) This is actually a direct sequel to the first two movies (from 1984 & 1989) and brings back the classic Ecto-1 and some of the original actors. Ghostbusters: Afterlife is set in a small town, where a group of kids and a teacher discover various connections to the original Ghostbusters from 30 years ago. The main cast includes Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Paul Rudd; with Bill Murray, Annie Potts, Sigourney Weaver, Dan Aykroyd, Bokeem Woodbine, and Ernie Hudson. This has been screening already and getting great reviews! Yes it's filled with nostalgia and takes us right back to the old movies, but it's a fun update that is filled with ghosts & ghoulies and amusing moments. Fire up the third trailer below.

Here's the third / new international trailer for Jason Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, from YouTube:

Everything happens for a reason… In Ghostbusters: Afterlife, when a single mom and her two kids arrive in a small town, they begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. The new Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie is directed by Canadian filmmaker Jason Reitman, director of the films Thank You for Smoking, Juno, Up in the Air, Young Adult, Labor Day, Men Women & Children, Tully, and The Front Runner previously. The screenplay is written by Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan. Produced by Ivan Reitman. This was originally set to open in theaters last summer, but was delayed for more than a year due to the pandemic. Sony will now release Reitman's Ghostbusters: Afterlife in theaters everywhere starting November 19th, 2021 later in the fall. Still excited to watch this?