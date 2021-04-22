Another Glorious UK Trailer + Poster for Quentin Dupieux's 'Deerskin'

"I need more action. I need more blood." The very last country to debut this film years after its premiere. Picturehouse Entertainment has debuted one final UK trailer for the wacky, weird, killer film from French filmmaker Quentin Dupieux (of Rubber, Wrong, Mandibules) titled Deerskin. This originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 in Directors' Fortnight, and already opened last year in the US. The film stars Oscar-winner Jean Dujardin as a man who loves his new deerskin jacket. Maybe a bit too much. His obsession with this special jacket causes him to blow his life savings and turn to crime. And snuff films? The cast includes Adèle Haenel, Albert Delpy, Coralie Russier, Laurent Nicolas, and Pierre Gommé. Even though we've seen plenty of trailers, this poster for the film might just be the best one yet. View below.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ quad UK poster) for Quentin Dupieux's Deerskin, direct from YouTube:

You can also watch the French promo trailer for Dupieux's Deerskin here, or the main US trailer here.

"Georges, 44 years old, and his jacket, 100% deerskin, have a plan." A man's obsession with his designer deerskin jacket causes him to blow his life savings and turn to crime. Deerskin, also known as Le Daim in French, is directed by wacky French musician / filmmaker Quentin Dupieux (who sometimes goes by the name "Mr. Oizo"), director of the films Nonfilm, Steak, Rubber, Wrong, Wrong Cops, Reality, and Keep an Eye Out previously. Produced by Mathieu Verhaeghe & Thomas Verhaeghe. This originally premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar. It went on to play at the New Zealand, Toronto, Vancouver, Cologne, and Sitges Film Festivals, as well as Fantastic Fest. Greenwich Ent. already released Dupieux's Deerskin in the US one year ago - it's available to watch now at home. Picturehouse will finally release Deerskin in cinemas across the UK starting July 16th, 2021. For info, visit their official site.