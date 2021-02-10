Another International Trailer for Disney's 'Raya and the Last Dragon'

"Raya - this isn't the world I want you to live in." Disney has debuted another new full international trailer for Disney Animation's Raya and the Last Dragon, their exciting new adventure comedy arriving on Disney+ and in theaters this March. We just featured the Super Bowl spot over the weekend, and they're finally showing more of the dragon in this footage. In a realm known as Lumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilization, a warrior named Raya is determined to find the last dragon. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it's going to take trust and teamwork. Featuring the voices of Kelly Marie Tran as Raya and Awkwafina as the last dragon Sisu, along with Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Benedict Wong, Izaac Wang, Thalia Tran, and Alan Tudyk. This looks like it will be an entertaining and exciting adventure into a whole other world.

Here's the new international trailer for Disney Animation's Raya and the Last Dragon, from YouTube:

You can view the teaser trailer for Disney's Raya and the Last Dragon here, or the full-length trailer here.

Long ago, in the fantasy world of Kumandra, humans and dragons lived together in harmony. But when an evil force threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, that same evil has returned and it’s up to a lone warrior, Raya, to track down the legendary last dragon to restore the fractured land and its divided people. However, along her journey, she’ll learn that it’ll take more than a dragon to save the world—it’s going to take trust and teamwork as well. Raya and the Last Dragon is directed by filmmakers Don Hall (director of Disney's Winnie the Pooh, Big Hero 6, and Moana previously) and Carlos López Estrada (director of the films Blindspotting and Summertime previously), making their first film together. It's also co-directed by Paul Briggs and John Ripa. Produced by Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho at Walt Disney Animation Studios. Disney will release Raya and the Last Dragon in theaters and on Disney+ starting March 5th, 2021 coming soon. Looking forward to this one?