Another Lovely Cat-Filled UK Trailer for 'Electrical Life of Louis Wain'

"Were you painting something?" Another chance to talk about one of my favorite films! Don't mind if I do. Studiocanal UK has released another 60-second official trailer for The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, directed by Will Sharpe, with Benedict Cumberbatch as British artist Louis Wain. "From Ancient Egypt to TikTok, cats have accompanied humans on life’s journey. But who made the creatures cute? Louis Wain tells the story of the Victorian-era artist whose widely published [artwork of] cats transformed them from mysterious to irresistible. In a dazzling, career-best performance, Cumberbatch plays one of Britain's most influential eccentrics as a flurry of wild ideas and prodigious artistic output." The cast also includes Claire Foy as his wife Emily, Sophia Di Martino, Olivia Colman narrating, Andrea Riseborough, Jamie Demetriou, Toby Jones, and Stacy Martin, plus a number of fun cameos (a few of which are spoiled in this trailer). I adore this film! It's so delightful and beautiful and quirky and enjoyable in all the right ways. It's available on Prime Video in the US now, opening in the UK this December. I highly recommend this one.

Here's the new UK trailer for Will Sharpe's The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, direct from YouTube:

You can watch the official US trailer for The Electrical Life of Louis Wain right here, to see more footage.

Description from TIFF: "Louis Wain (Cumberbatch, also at the Festival in The Power of the Dog) brims with creativity, even as his life in the 1880s oscillates between the delightful and the dizzying. To support his widowed mother and five younger sisters, the academy-trained artist sells drawings of animals from the country fair. His skilled and speedy portraiture impresses, but his often stormy view of the world and those in it keeps him from engaging much with society. That is, until he hires a kind, curious governess for his youngest sisters, Emily Richardson (Claire Foy), who illuminates his life in a way even he’d never imagined. Love blooms across the class divide—albeit to the chagrin of his stern sister Caroline (Andrea Riseborough), second oldest and second in command." The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is directed by the British actor / filmmaker Will Sharpe, director of the two films Black Pond and The Darkest Universe previously. The screenplay is written by Simon Stephenson and Will Sharpe. This will premiere at the 2021 Telluride and Toronto Film Festivals this year. Amazon will then debut Sharpe's The Electrical Life of Louis Wain in select US theaters on October 22nd, 2021, and streaming on Prime Video starting on November 5th this fall.